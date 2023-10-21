“I’m going to explode with laughter”, “Say no more” – Arsenal fans make crazy Kai Havertz prediction after he's named on bench for Chelsea clash

Fans have reacted to Kai Havertz's absence in Arsenal's starting lineup to face Chelsea in the Premier League at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 22).

Havertz, 24, moved from the Blues to the Emirates this summer in a deal worth £65 million, which raised eyebrows. However, the Germany international has struggled in an unfamiliar right midfield role at Mikel Arteta's side.

In 12 appearances across competitions, Havertz has contributed only one goal and an assist. The German came off the bench in the last league outing - where the Gunners beat champions Manchester City - where he provided the assist for the game's only goal.

However, that wasn't enough for Havertz to start at Chelsea, as Arteta reckons he could once again make a significant contribution off the bench. Fans reacted to the German not starting the 'Kai Havertz derby', with one tweeting:

"Havertz is going to smash the ball into the net, and I’m going to explode with laughter."

Another chimed in:

"Say no more"

Havertz bagged 32 goals and 15 assists in 139 games across competitions for the Blues in three seasons.

The title race is very open - Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta ahead of Chelsea clash

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal have made an impressive start to the new season, winning eight of their 12 games across competitions. Their lone loss came in a 2-1 reverse at Ligue 1 side Lens in the UEFA Champions League.

In the Premier Leaague, Mikel Arteta's side are unbeaten in eight games, winning six. They trail leaders Tottenham Hotspur on goals scored as they look good for another title challenge.

The Gunners led the 2022-23 Premier League title race for 248 days before eventually finishing five points behind Manchester City. Despite his team's good start to the season, especially in the league, Arteta reckons it's going to be an open race.

"I don’t have a clue who is going to be involved", the Spaniard said as per the Gunners' website. "We want to be there, that’s the only thing that I know and in order to do that we have to be perfect. The league is so demanding, you see it every week, and I think it’s very open."

Arsenal haven't lost a league game at Chelsea in five years, but Mauricio Pochettino's Blues have won their last two games to move to 11th in the standings.