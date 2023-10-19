"I'm going to go with 1-1" – Gary Neville predicts winner of Chelsea vs Arsenal this weekend

Manchester United great Gary Neville has predicted a 1-1 draw between Chelsea and Arsenal in the Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge on Saturday (October 21).

The Blues, who are currently in a transitional phase under Mauricio Pochettino, are 11th in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 11 points from eight matches so far. They started their campaign on a sub-par note, but have won all of their past three matches across competitions.

Mikel Arteta's side, on the other hand, have opened the ongoing season on a great note. They are in second place with 20 points from eight games and are yet to lose a Premier League encounter this campaign.

During a recent discussion on The Overlap, Neville was asked to share his opinion on the rivalry match between the two London clubs. He said:

"Chelsea vs Arsenal, I'm doing that game, I'm going to go with 1-1. 1-1 after the international break."

Gunners legend Ian Wright, however, predicted a win for the visitors:

"I think we're beating them. We always cause them a problem at Stamford Bridge, I'll go with 3-1. No, 2-1."

Both the clubs have their fair share of injury concerns going into the upcoming tie. Arsenal could be without Bukayo Saka, William Saliba, and Leandro Trossard due to their respective injury issues. Chelsea, meanwhile, are sure to miss the likes of Christopher Nkunku, Wesley Fofana, Ben Chilwell, Axel Disasi and Romeo Lavia.

As for head-to-head record, Arsenal have an upper-hand over their London rivals. They have registered six victories, one stalemate and three losses in their last 10 Premier League clashes against Chelsea.

Pundit identifies Chelsea and Arsenal stars who could be crucial in the two sides' clash

Speaking to BBC Sport, ex-Chelsea star Pat Nevin named Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez as two stars who could be key to their respective team's performances this weekend. He said:

"Declan Rice and Enzo Fernandez might not be directly up against each other all the time, but whoever shines brightest between those two could help control and decide the game [on Saturday]."

Rice, 24, has lived up to expectations since joining Arsenal from West Ham United in a potential £105 million deal earlier this summer. He has made 11 appearances for his new club, scoring once along the way.

Fernandez, on the other hand, has proved to be one of the best performers for his team this campaign. The 22-year-old has bagged one goal in 10 overall matches, impressing with his flair and passing so far.