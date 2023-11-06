"I'm going" - Peter Crouch makes bold scoreline prediction as he names winner of Spurs vs Chelsea

Former Liverpool star Peter Crouch has backed Tottenham Hotspur to secure a dominant victory over Chelsea in their upcoming Premier League encounter on Monday, November 6.

The Blues will lock horns with the league leaders at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Crouch believes Ange Postecoglou's men will win 3-0 against the west London outfit.

The former Liverpool striker said on his podcast (as quoted by football.london):

“I’m strong for Spurs here. I’m 3-0 Spurs, I’m going.”

Chelsea are in 13th place in the Premier League table after a disappointing start to the 2023/24 campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, his debut season in charge. The Blues have lost three and drawn four of their ten fixtures in the English top flight this term.

The club managed to gain some traction in the league with back-to-back victories over Fulham and Burnley while drawing 2-2 against Arsenal. However, Chelsea saw their work undone by Brentford after a 2-0 defeat on October 28.

The Blues have found some success in the Carabao Cup this season, securing a spot in the quarter-finals after their Round of 16 win over Blackburn Rovers.

Tottenham, meanwhile have put on some excellent performances under new manager Postecoglou this term. The Lilywhites led the league table since the start of the season before Manchester City overtook them this weekend.

However, Spurs are just one point behind with a game in hand. They will return to the summit of the Premier League should they secure a victory over the Blues.

"We wanted to be one year away" - Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino on why he did not return to Tottenham

Chelsea's upcoming London derby against Spurs will see Mauricio Pochettino return to the Tottenham Hotspur stadium for the first time since he left in 2019. The Argentine manager was sacked by the club after they suffered a poor start in the 2019/20 campaign.

He then spent a year and a half at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) before being fired for his lack of European success at the club. This prompted rumors over a potential return to north London for Pochettino.

However, he joined the Blues as head coach ahead of the 2023/24 campaign. When asked in a pre-match press conference whether the possibility of managing his former club once again was considered, he replied (as quoted by football.london):

"No and after we finish our relationship with Paris Saint Germain, we wanted to be one year away from football and then arrived the offer from Chelsea."