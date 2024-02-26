"I'm going with the same scoreline again" - Chris Sutton makes interesting scoreline prediction for Chelsea vs Leeds United in FA Cup 5th Round

Pundit Chris Sutton has predicted a win for Chelsea against Leeds United in their FA Cup fifth-round clash at Stamford Bridge on Wednesday, February 28.

The Blues will be hoping to bounce back from their disappointing Carabao Cup final loss against Liverpool on Sunday. Chelsea fell to an extra-time goal from Liverpool captain Virgil Van Djik as they lost their sixth consecutive final at Wembley.

Mauricio Pochettino's men will now turn their attention to the FA Cup with a home game against Leeds United. The Championship side is currently on a good run and are unbeaten in their last 10 games. Daniel Farke's men have won nine of their last 10 matches, with their most recent victory coming against league toppers Leicester City over the weekend.

Despite their form, BBC pundit, Sutton believes that Chelsea will be too strong for the Championship side and predicts a 2-0 victory for the home team. He wrote in BBC:

"Chelsea really need to win this, after the way they lost the Carabao Cup final on Sunday. It was their display in extra-time that let them down against Liverpool's kids, when they had the chance to really have a go at them."

Sutton pointed out that Leeds are engaged in a promotion race in the Championship and might prioritise it over the FA Cup, writing:

"Leeds are going very well under Farke but he might prioritise their promotion bid over this tie. I hope he doesn't, but this is one of the rare occasions where I would understand if he makes some changes, because of how tight it is at the top of the Championship - they have got Ipswich and Southampton breathing down their necks, but will also feel like they can catch Leicester

He added:

"It is really unfortunate, because otherwise Leeds could have a real go at this. The pressure is all on the Blues and, if they don't win, it is really going to mount on their manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Sharing his final prediction, Sutton wrote:

"I remember being part of a Chelsea team that lost 2-0 to Leeds at Stamford Bridge in the year I was there - thinking back, it was probably largely down to me. I'm going with the same scoreline again, but a home win this time."

Leeds are second in the Championship while the Blues are 11th in the Premier League.

"It's very painful" - Chelsea goalkeeper reacts to League Cup final defeat against Liverpool

Blues' shot-stopper Djordje Petrovic has expressed his disappointment following his side's League Cup final defeat at Wembley Stadium.

Chelsea suffered their sixth consecutive domestic cup final loss at Wembley, with their last three defeats coming against Jürgen Klopp's Liverpool. Petrovic failed to keep out Van Dijk's 118th-minute header, in a game where the Blues were guilty of missing a handful of clear-cut chances.

Speaking after the 1-0 loss, the Serbian goalkeeper described the defeat as "painful". He said via the club's official website:

"The feeling is very painful. It was a first final for a lot of us, also here at Wembley. The atmosphere was amazing and we really felt the Chelsea supporters with us.

"We must use this feeling because this is a new generation and we want to keep the success of this club."

Chelsea also lost the Carabao Cup final and the FA Cup final against Liverpool on penalties in the 2021-22 season.