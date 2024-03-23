“I’m very happy" - Chelsea and Manchester City target reveals he wants to stay at current club

Reported Chelsea and Manchester City target Bruno Guimaraes recently opened up about his future at Newcastle United.

Guimaraes joined the Magpies from Olympique Lyon in January 2022 for a reported fee of over €40 million. He has been a key player in Newcastle's resurgence under new owners as they finished fourth in the Premier League last season. The Brazilian has contributed 13 goals and 13 assists in 97 games for them.

His performances have seen him garner interest from Chelsea, Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain, as per Metro. PSG also made contact with Guimaraes' representatives in January for a potential transfer.

The midfielder, however, has said that he's happy in the Premier League with Newcastle, saying (via PSG Talk):

“It’s always been my dream to play here. I’ve always followed the Premier League, it was always my dream to be here. I think ever since I joined Newcastle everything’s been good in my life, professionally and personally.

“I’m very happy to be playing amongst the best in the best league in the world. I absolutely plan to play here for a long time, but I have other goals as well of moving. But this is something more down the line, I’m really happy to be here in the league.”

Guimaraes, 26, will still have four years remaining on his contract in the summer and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €85 million.

Chelsea to face Manchester City in FA Cup semi-finals

While the Blues have struggled in the Premier League this season, they have done well in cup competitions. Chelsea are 11th in the league standings, but reached the Carabao Cup final, losing to Liverpool. They will now face Manchester City in the FA Cup semi-finals at Wembley on April 20.

The west London side beat Preston North End 4-0, Aston Villa 3-1 (in replay), Leeds United 3-2 and Leicester City 4-2 in respective previous rounds. City, meanwhile, beat Huddersfield 5-0, Tottenham Hotspur 1-0, Luton Town 6-2 and Newcastle United 2-0 in their previous rounds.

Chelsea and Manchester City have faced off twice this season already in the Premier League and both clashes were end-to-end thrillers. The first game at Stamford Bridge ended in a 4-4 draw on November 12. The second clash was a 1-1 draw at the Etihad on February 17.