"I'm not happy" - PSG summer signing frustrated due to lack of game time this season 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) summer recruit Renato Sanches has expressed his frustration over a lack of game time, insisting that he needs to play more.

PSG spent €15 million to sign Sanches from Lille last summer. The 2016 European Championship winner has struggled to find his footing in the French capital, with his progress taking a hit due to injuries. Sanches has already missed six Ligue 1 games due to injuries in the 2022-23 season.

Sanches started on the bench in the 3-1 win over Montpellier on Wednesday (1 February). However, following Sergio Ramos’ head injury in the 31st minute, he got the chance to slot into the midfield. The Portugal international failed to make the most of the opportunity and spent most of the night on the fringes.

Speaking to the press after the game, Sanches admitted that he was not satisfied with his game time.

“I just need to gain some confidence, and play some more. I come back from injury, I know it's a bit complicated, it's a bit frustrating because it's difficult to play well when you come back from injury. I feel good, I just need to play a little more,” Sanches said (via Canal-Supporters).

While he was not happy, Sanches clarified that he respected his coach Christophe Galtier’s selection.

He concluded by saying:

“The coach chooses the players. Me, I'm not happy, it's normal that from time to time I want to play more. But I respect the coach's decision, it's him who decides, I'm here to give my best.”

Sanches has featured in 13 Ligue 1 games this season, starting only two of them. He has thus far scored twice in the 2022-23 Ligue 1 season.

Warren Zaire-Emery delighted to celebrate milestone PSG goal with Lionel Messi

Warren Zaire-Emery, aged 16 years and 330 days, became PSG’s youngest-ever goalscorer with his 92nd-minute strike against Montpellier on 1 February. The midfielder received a pass from Achraf Hakimi, dashed into the box from the right, and found the bottom-left corner of Montpellier’s goal with an arrowing strike. After the goal, he celebrated with his teammate, seven-time Ballon d’Or winner Lionel Messi.

After the game, Zaire-Emery talked about his first-ever senior goal for PSG and expressed his happiness in being able to celebrate with Messi.

"I scored my first goal in Ligue 1, and I celebrated with Messi! I can't believe it," said the Frenchman (via Asianet News).

"I saw [Messi], but I knew shooting [the ball] was the best option. I took my chance and it paid off."

Fabian Ruiz (55th minute) and Messi (72nd minute) scored the other two goals for PSG while Arnaud Nordin (89th minute) netted Montpellier’s only goal.

