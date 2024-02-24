"I’m most impressed by his brain" - Fulham captain heaps praise on Manchester United star ahead of Premier League clash

Fulham skipper Tom Cairney praised Manchester United starlet Kobbie Mainoo. The 18-year-old has become a mainstay in the Red Devils' midfield having emerged onto the scene this season.

Fulham captain Tom Cairney has hailed Mainoo for his exceptional footballing IQ despite his young age.

The 33-year-old told on the Footballer’s Football podcast:

“I’m most impressed by his brain. His game understanding and his pictures are beyond his years. The way he plays football to get next to Casemiro who has won the Champions League 19 times or something!"

The Fulham captain added:

“And just give me it back, it’s brave. Serious bravery. I wouldn’t say he’s an amazing runner or very athletic but he has got a tremendous football brain on him.”

Manchester United experienced a below-par first half of the season but Mainoo's emergence was one of the bright sparks for them. The England under-19 international has made 17 appearances across competitions this campaign, scoring twice in the process.

Casemiro names former Manchester United and Real Madrid midfielders as his idols

Casemiro has named Manchester United legend Paul Scholes and Real Madrid icon Zinedine Zidane as two of his idols. The Brazil international has been one of the best defensive midfielders in world football over the last decade.

The 32-year-old said, as quoted by Manchester World:

“Those two definitely marked an era, especially Paul Scholes, who played here. I think he’s one of the best midfielders to look up to. And Zinedine Zidane due to his talent, especially.”

Casemiro joined the Red Devils in 2022 for a reported £60 million from Real Madrid. The Brazilian has made 68 appearances for Erik ten Hag's side thus far scoring 11 goals and producing eight assists. Before his stint at Old Trafford, he spent almost a decade at Real Madrid where he won 18 trophies, including five Champions Leagues.