"I'm quite confused with Chelsea" - Micah Richards names one area the Blues need to strengthen to become top 4 contenders again

Former Manchester City defender Micah Richards has advised Chelsea to sign a top striker in January. The pundit believes the Blues can finish in the top four this season if they can secure an elite goalscorer during the ongoing transfer window.

The west Londoners currently have Nicolas Jackson and Armando Broja at their disposal. While the Senegalese forward has scored seven goals in the Premier League this season, he has been the subject of criticism from fans and pundits, having gained a reputation for wasting chances.

Meanwhile, reports suggest that Chelsea are considering offloading Broja this window. Fulham, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers are understood to be interested.

Richards believes Mauricio Pochettino's men have been impressive in their build-up play but are lacking in the final third. The pundit said on The Rest is Football podcast (via The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I’m quite confused with Chelsea because I remember saying early doors that I had seen all the patterns of play, I had seen what they were trying to do and it looked like they had a clear plan but they just couldn’t get it across in the field."

He added:

“All the approach play has been excellent, it’s just that final bit. Now are we starting to see that final bit? Broja is still young but if they had a proper striker, all those games they were in, a proper striker scores that and I think we are talking about something different."

The former Manchester City man concluded:

“It’s as easy as when Alan said if Man City get Haaland they will win everything. If Chelsea get that proper top striker, we are looking at a top four, top five, top six contender for me.”

The Blues have been linked with Brentford striker Ivan Toney and Napoli's Victor Osimhen. A move for the latter is unlikely after he signed a contract extension in December.

"We are desperate to win a title" - Mauricio Pochettino makes admission ahead of Chelsea vs Aston Villa

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is longing to win a title at the club. The Argentine boss also stated that he is satisfied with his current squad and is not desperate to bring in new players.

The Blues have been in turbulent form this season under Pochettino. The west London outfit are ninth in the Premier League table, 12 points adrift of the top four. They have recorded nine wins, four draws and eight losses so far this term.

Pochettino's men will lock horns with Unai Emery's Aston Villa next at Stamford Bridge on Friday (January 26). During his pre-match press conference, the Argentine was asked whether he is desperate to sign reinforcements this window.

He said (via Eurosport):

"We are desperate to win a title, not to sign players - I'm happy with the squad. But we know the last week has the most action and we need to be ready for anything that can happen in the squad."