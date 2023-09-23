"I'm starting to think I'm not Brazilian" - Al-Nassr star Anderson Talisca reacts on social media following snub from Brazil national team

Al-Nassr forward Anderson Talisca was seemingly displeased after being left out of Brazil's latest international squad.

The Selecao play against Venezuela and Uruguay in the CONMEBOL FIFA World Cup qualifiers in mid-October. Manager Fernando Diniz recently announced his 23-man squad for the upcoming games, which did not include Talisca.

The forward line includes Raphinha, Rodrygo, Vinicius Junior, Gabriel Jesus, Matheus Cunha, Neymar and Richarlison. Gerson, Andre, Bruno Guimaraes, Casemiro, Joelinton, and Raphael Veiga are Diniz's options in midfield.

Anderson has been in fine form for Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia, scoring five goals and providing two assists in four games across competitions this season. In fact, he has been among the goals on a consistent basis since joining the club in 2021, registering 48 goals and eight assists in 64 games.

The 29-year-old has, however, never played a single game for Brazil's senior side. In response to being snubbed from Brazil's latest squad, the former SL Benfica player took to his Instagram account and posted a story with the message (h/t TheNassrZone on X):

"I'm starting to think I'm not Brazilian."

Talisca's last involvement with Brazil's senior side came in March 2018, when he was an unused substitute in their 3-0 friendly win against Russia. He has represented his team at the U20 and U23 levels in the past.

Anderson Talisca helped Al-Nassr win Riyadh derby just before Brazil squad announcement

Anderson Talisca would have been hoping that Brazil manager Fernando Diniz was watching Al-Nassr's 4-3 Saudi Pro League win against Al-Ahli on 22 September.

After all, the Brazilian playmaker was playing some of his best football in one of the most heated derbies in Asia. After Cristiano Ronaldo's early opener, Talisca headed in from close range to double his team's lead at home in the 17th minute.

Franck Kessie pulled one back for the visitors but Talisca's impeccable left-footed shot curled past a hapless Edouard Mendy to restore Al-Nassr's two-goal lead in first-half stoppage time. Riyad Mahrez's 50th-minute goal from the penalty spot threatened a comeback from Al-Ahli.

However, Talisca was the difference-maker yet again as he put the ball on a plate for Ronaldo to score just two minutes later. A late goal from Al-Ahli wasn't enough as the hosts hung on to win 4-3 and go fifth in the table with 15 points from seven games.

Talisca would have hoped the performance was enough to convince Diniz ahead of Brazil's squad announcement. But it wasn't meant to be for the former Guangzhou star, at least for now.