"I'm not sure it's enough" - Arsenal legend unsure about Premier League tittle chances because of rivals

Former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Petit has opened up on his old side's title chances this season. The former France international has backed the Gunners to be in the mix but believes Manchester City still have an edge.

Arsenal did really well to take the title race with Manchester City almost down to the wire last season but the Cityzens managed to win the title race in the end. Petit has claimed that Pep Guardiola's side remain favorites for the title despite the Gunners closing the gap.

The FIFA World Cup 1998 told betting site OLBG:

''I like Gary Neville but I think he's putting pressure on Arsenal because he hates Manchester City! I believe that Arsenal will try everything they can to fight until the end, but I still think that, despite their position in the table, this season will be much more difficult than last season. Arsenal are playing Champions League football and that will have an effect on their energy and commitment."

The Frenchman added:

"The other teams at the top of the table have changed a lot since last season, and Arsenal's win over Man City gave the impression that the gap is getting smaller. I still believe Arsenal have a chance to win the league but the main team is still Manchester City."

"The gap has been reduced, but I'm not sure it's enough of a margin for Arsenal to go all the way. Look at what's happened to them at the end of the last two seasons - especially during the last six weeks of the season."

Petit has claimed that Arsenal have significantly strengthened since last season but there are still several missing pieces. However, he has insisted that the Cityzens are at a whole other level. Petit added:

"Important players have been injured, and when I look at Arsenal's squad, they've improved, but they're still missing one or two players, especially when the big injuries come. Important players have been injured this season, though, and the Arsenal squad looks better overall compared to last year. Man City will still win the league, I believe."

The former Chelsea midfielder pointed to the recent Manchester derby and said:

"Look at what happened yesterday at Old Trafford! The Manchester derby is a huge clash and City showed how much they enjoy their football. Rodri's back and he's the symbol of their team. City always play the same way, and they kill their opponents. Arsenal can reduce the gap, but I think they're still behind City.”

After 10 gameweeks, Tottenham Hotspur are leading the Premier League table this season with 26 points. Arsenal and Manchester City are second and third in the table, respectively, with 24 points each.

Pundit backs Arsenal to win a title if they sign £100 million striker in January

League One side Peterborough United's chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed that Arsenal should have signed Brentford forward Ivan Toney instead of Kai Havertz this summer.

Toney joined Brentford in 2020 from the League One outfit and has since become a revelation in the Championship and eventually in the Premier League. The Englishman has scored 68 goals and provided 21 assists in 124 games so far.

Toney's former club's chairman Darragh MacAnthony has claimed that Toney could help Arsenal win their first league title in two decades. While questioning Mikel Arteta's decision to sign Kai Havertz, he told talkSPORT (as quoted by HITC):

“Arsenal, instead of Havertz, should have bought him in August. Ivan Toney guarantees them the title. If Arsenal are top of the league in January and they sign Ivan Toney, it's guaranteed they win the title. Technically, he is unbelievable.”

Toney is currently serving an eight-month suspension for breaching gambling regulations. His suspension will end in January, which means that he could be high in demand in the upcoming winter window.