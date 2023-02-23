"I’m sure of it" - Arsenal legend backs loanee to return and shine at Emirates

Former Arsenal defender Mikael Silvestre firmly believes that Gunners' loanee Folarin Balogun is capable of performing well in the Premier League. Balogun is currently on loan at Ligue 1 side Reims for the 2022-23 season.

He is having an excellent season out in France. As things stand, the England U21 international has scored 15 times and provided two assists from 23 games in Ligue 1.

Balogun is currently the league's joint-leading goalscorer along with some esteemed companies in the form of Kylian Mbappe and Jonathan David. Folarin Balogun has scored two more goals than Neymar Jr. and four more than seven-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi.

His current form in Ligue 1 is the prime reason why Silvestre believes Balogun can take the step up and perform in the Premier League.

Speaking to Betting Expert, the former Arsenal and Manchester United defender was quoted as saying:

“Balogun can come back to Arsenal and shine at the club. I’m sure of it. I’ve seen enough this year in Ligue 1. I know the Premier League is one step higher but he’s the leading goalscorer in Ligue 1 and it’s not an accident.”

It is worth mentioning that this is Folarin Balogun's second loan spell away from Arsenal. The forward spent the second half of last season out on loan at Championship outfit Middlesbrough. However, he scored just three times in English football's second tier.

At the time of writing, Balogun has made just 10 appearances for the Gunners. He has scored two goals along the way. However, should he keep his good form in Ligue 1 intact, Balogun could feature in the first-team at the Emirates Stadium under the leadership of Mikel Arteta.

Arsenal take on Leicester City in the Premier League on Saturday

The Gunners have a challenging task to do in the Premier League at the weekend. They will travel to the King Power Stadium to take on Leicester City on Saturday, February 25. Mikel Arteta's side will want to build on their 4-2 victory over Aston Villa last time around and strengthen their position at the top of the standings.

As things stand, Arsenal are at the top of the Premier League charts. They have picked up 54 points from 23 games this season. They are two points ahead of second-placed Manchester City with a game in hand over the defending champions.

City will play their Premier League game a few hours later than the Gunners when they take on Bournemouth.

