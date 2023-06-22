"I’m not sure they’re as strong as some people think" - Pundit unsure of Chelsea's chances to finish in the PL Top 4 next season

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has questioned Chelsea's top-four credentials for next season.

The Blues finished the last campaign in 12th position and, as a result, will not play in Europe in the 2023-24 season. Since Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital completed their takeover of the club last year, they have changed managers four times already.

Mauricio Pochettino will take charge of the club next season after signing a 2+1 year deal this summer. Their fans hope the Argentine can at least help the club secure a top-four finish next season. But Murphy doubts it.

The pundit told the FIVE YouTube channel:

"There’s a few players off to Saudi – [N'Golo] Kante, [Kalidou] Koulibaly, possibly [Edouard] Mendy and [Hakim] Ziyech. [Mateo] Kovacic looks like he’s going to Man City. Although I do think that’s the right thing to do, when you look at the squad and the spine of the team, I’m not sure they’re as strong as some people think.

He added:

"I worry for Chelsea in the midfield area. I know they need goals but they’ve got options in the forward positions. They’ve lost Kante and Kovacic so they need midfielders. There’s going to be some money spent but unless they make two or three really experienced signings, I don’t see them getting back in the top-four next season."

Next season, Chelsea's squad could look remarkably different from what it was in May. In terms of midfield additions, the Blues are reportedly interested in Celta Vigo's Gabri Veiga and have also shown interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo (h/t Sky Sports).

Chelsea pursuing a deal for Villarreal forward - reports

According to Sky Sports, Chelsea are prepared to pay Villarreal striker Nicolas Jackson's €35 million release clause.

The 22-year-old Senegal international burst onto the scene last season, where he scored 13 goals in 38 games across competitions. He has spent the entirety of his senior professional career on Villarreal's books and his contract still has three years left to run.

However, the Yellow Submarine cannot do anything to retain the striker if a suitor is willing to pay his release clause. The La Liga side apparently want the majority of the payment up front while Chelsea are said to be exploring the structure of payment.

The Blues, meanwhile, have sanctioned Kai Havertz's move to Arsenal for a fee of £67.5 million, as per ESPN. Jackson can, hence, expect regular playing time under Mauricio Pochettino if he does move to Stamford Bridge.

