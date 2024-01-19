Jadon Sancho has shed light on his experience playing alongside Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United.

Sancho, who returned to Borussia Dortmund on a loan transfer earlier this month, arrived at Old Trafford from Signal Iduna Park in 2021 for a fee of £72.9 million. Ronaldo also joined the Red Devils that summer for the second time.

The two played alongside each other 37 times across competitions until Ronaldo's contract was mutually terminated at the club in November 2022. Speaking about training and playing alongside the five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Sancho told Borussia Dortmund's media team (h/t @TeamCRonaldo on X):

"Playing with Cristiano Ronaldo was a dream come true. Great professional and one of my role models growing up. I love his mentality. I am thankful to him, for everything he taught me."

Both players arguably don't see eye-to-eye with Erik ten Hag. Ronaldo criticized the Dutchman before leaving Manchester United while Sancho publicly fell out with him in September last year.

The Englishman basically called Ten Hag a liar after the manager said he wasn't happy with Sancho in training. He has since been ousted from Manchester United's first team and was allowed to re-join Dortmund on loan until the end of the season.

Sancho, 23, is currently on a contract that expires in June 2026. It remains to be seen if there is any way back for him in Ten Hag's squad or if he will be sold permanently in the summer transfer window.

Ex-Liverpool gives thoughts on Manchester United boss dealing with Jadon Sancho and Cristiano Ronaldo situations

Former Liverpool left-back Jose Enrique recently gave his views on Erik ten Hag handling the Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho at Manchester United.

Ten Hag said he didn't include Sancho in the Red Devils' 3-1 league defeat against Arsenal on 3 September before his 'performances in training'. The winger came out and defended himself on X (formerly Twitter) shortly after, saying that he was being made a 'scapegoat'.

Less than a year before that incident, Ronaldo had targeted the Dutchman in an explosive interview with Piers Morgan after he started just four league games in the 2022-23 season. Giving his thoughts on how Ten Hag handled both situations, Enrique told Daily Star last month:

"The manager handled the situation really well in what was a much bigger issue because he's f***ing Cristiano Ronaldo. But with him going in the press and saying what he said [about Sancho] I don't think it was good. I think these sorts of things they need to keep private and talk between themselves."

Manchester United won their first trophy under Ten Hag last February, when they beat Newcastle United 2-0 in the EFL Cup final. Sancho was left out of the starting XI that day but came on for the last seven minutes.