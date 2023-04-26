“I’m not watching” “We’re finished” - Liverpool fans fume as player dubbed ‘Bambi on ice’ starts in place of injured star 

Liverpool fans have taken to Twitter to convey their displeasure with Joel Matip starting ahead of the injured Ibrahima Konate against West Ham United on Wednesday (April 26).

Liverpool have struggled for form, consistency, and injury to key players this season. They are currently languishing in seventh in the Premier League with just 50 points and the only thing they can now fight for is a top-four finish.

David Moyes' West Ham host Jurgen Klopp and Co. tonight at the London Stadium. The Hammers are 14th with 34 points but will fancy their chances at getting a result, especially after their shock 2-2 draw against Arsenal.

With the exception of Ibrahima Konate, Reds manager Jurgen Klopp has named an unchanged starting XI to face West Ham. Alisson Becker starts in goal, with Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Andrew Robertson making up the defense.

Skipper Jordan Henderson, Fabinho, and Curtis Jones remain in midfield. The in-form trio of Diogo Jota, Cody Gakpo, and Mohamed Salah will make up the front line.

A section of Liverpool fans vented on Twitter after seeing the reliable Konate miss out due to an injury concern:

Ibrahima Konate has been an integral presence in the back four for Liverpool when fit this season. Unfortunately, the Frenchman has struggled with fitness issues and has only made 19 appearances in all competitions, helping keep six clean sheets.

Liverpool defender Andrew Roberton is expecting a tough game against West Ham

Liverpool left-back Andrew Robertson believes that West Ham will be full of confidence for their clash against the Reds tonight. The Hammers are still in contention to win the UEFA Conference League and recently defeated Premier League leaders Arsenal.

Robertson told the club's media (via Liverpool FC):

It's always a tough game playing against West Ham. They were probably in a relegation battle at one point, but they've managed to pick up results to get themselves out of that. They're obviously going well in Europe in the Conference League, and they've got a semi-final to look forward to."

He added:

"They've still got a lot to play for this season. The confidence will be high with them after a good European night and the feel-good factor is kind of back there just now with the results they've got, so it's going to be difficult."

The Reds are on a good run of form as well and have won their last two Premier League games in a row against Leeds United and Nottingham Forest. With just seven league games to go, Robertson will be hoping to make an impact tonight to boost the Reds' slim chances of finishing in the top four. They are nine points behind fourth-placed Manchester United, who have a game in hand.

