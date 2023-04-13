"I am moved", "We can't lose this game" - Manchester United fans ecstatic as star player returns to starting lineup in UEL following long absence

Manchester United welcome Casemiro back into their starting lineup for their Europa League clash with Sevilla and fans are in a jubilant mood.

The Red Devils host Los Nervionenses at Old Trafford in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal tonight (April 13). José Luis Mendilibar's side are the fourth Spanish opposition Erik ten Hag's side have faced in Europe this season.

Casemiro is all too familiar with Sevilla, having come up against them 15 times for Real Madrid. He will once again face the La Liga side but in Manchester United colors.

The Brazilian midfielder has missed the Red Devils' last four fixtures due to suspension. This coincided with a drop in form for Ten Hag's side when they were beaten 2-0 by fellow top-four contenders Newcastle United.

Casemiro was described by Ten Hag as 'the cement between the stones' when he arrived from Real Madrid last summer. He has quickly cemented himself as an integral part of this Red Devils side. He has scored five goals and provided six assists in 38 games across competitions.

The Brazilian is back in the first-team and will look to get immediately back into the thick of things. He starts in midfield alongside Marcel Sabitzer and Bruno Fernandes.

Meanwhile, David de Gea starts in goal, with Aaron Wan-Bissaka given the nod over Diogo Dalot at right-back. Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez are in central defense. Tyrell Malacia fills in for the absent Luke Shaw, who is nursing a hamstring injury.

Marcus Rashford is not in the United side as he is also dealing with an injury. Jadon Sancho takes his place on the left flank, with Anthony Martial and Antony joining him in attack.

Manchester United fans are delighted that Casemiro is back in the team. One fan is looking forward to seeing how he fares in a pivot with Sabitzer:

"Sabitzer-Casemiro pivot? I am moved."

Another fan insisted that the Red Devils will not be on the losing side thanks to the Brazilian, Varane, and Martial all returning:

"The best team ever. We can't lose this game."

Here's how Twitter reacted to Casemiro being set to make his first appearance in four fixtures:

Sunday Collection @Mnix27 Casemiro and Sabitzer starting in the pivot tonight. 🥺 Casemiro and Sabitzer starting in the pivot tonight. 🥺

TheWailer @_Rasfeloo @ManUtd @Casemiro Welcome Back sir and can't wait for you to play. @ManUtd @Casemiro Welcome Back sir and can't wait for you to play.

Manchester United's David de Gea warns his side about the threat Sevilla pose

De Gea isn't underestimating Sevilla.

Manchester United goalkeeper De Gea has warned his teammates not to take Sevilla lightly in their clash on Thursday night. The Spanish outfit recently changed managers after a poor showing domestically. They sacked Jorge Sampaoili and replaced him with Mendilibar.

Los Nervionenses sit 13th in La Liga and have won just two of their last five games across competitions. However, De Gea stressed that Sevilla are still a strong side, telling Manchester United's official website:

“I think they are struggling a bit in La Liga this season but we know how they play in the Europa League."

De Gea continued by alluding to the success they have had in the Europa League. They have won the competition six times:

“They won it many times already and it's going to be a very tough game. They are physical players, they are tough players. [It's a] good team, I don't know why they are struggling in La Liga, but it's going to be a very tough match.”

