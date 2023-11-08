"I must have missed something" - Barcelona star reveals that he has no issues with Xavi amid recent reports regarding a possible fallout

Dispelling rumors of discord with Barcelona manager Xavi, Robert Lewandowski has revealed that their cordial relations remain intact.

The speculation arose after Barca's La Liga fixture at Real Sociedad on Saturday, November 4. The Polish striker's seemingly dismissive body language towards Xavi sparked questions. While the Spanish manager was seen exchanging pleasantries with his squad, an apparent nonchalance from Lewandowski as he passed by the manager caught the attention of many (via Tribuna).

The lack of interaction between the two became a fertile ground for rumors suggesting a strained relationship between the forward and his coach. However, speaking to Polsat Sport (via Barca Universal), Lewandowski addressed the media buzz with a measured response, dismissing any claims of a rift:

“I don’t even know what the situation is. There’s nothing there, no exaggeration. When I left the field, I shook hands with the coach. I didn’t even know that this situation appeared in the media. I must have missed something and not seen something."

As for his contributions on the pitch, the seasoned striker has been prolific, netting five goals and assisting three in 10 La Liga appearances this campaign.

Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona comeback could be delayed

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong's much-anticipated return to action has hit a personal detour. The 26-year-old dynamo has been absent from the pitch, which has been acutely felt in the Catalan side's recent outings.

According to Sport (via Football Espana), the midfielder is set to embrace fatherhood, which may inadvertently extend his time away from the pitch.

De Jong's season commenced with the promise of him being important in Barcelona's lineup, but an ankle injury sidelined him two months ago. Initially hopeful for an October return, the Dutch international's recovery has been more protracted than foreseen. Notably, his ankle has required additional healing time.

Now, De Jong and his partner Mikky Kiemeney are on the cusp of welcoming their first child. This imminent family expansion has the potential to influence the midfielder's rehabilitation schedule. There's an understanding that fatherhood will demand a reshuffling of De Jong's daily regimen, which could, in turn, impact his recuperation process.

Barcelona are eager to see their influential midfielder regain full fitness and rejoin the squad, but they will ideally have to wait until after the international break. He has played seven La Liga games for the Catalan giants this season, starting every game.