"I need a break from that guy", "Arrest Xavi ASAP" - Fans left baffled by Barcelona star starting UCL fixture against Royal Antwerp

Fans have reacted to Barcelona starting striker Robert Lewandowski in their UEFA Champions League game at Royal Antwerp on Wednesday (December 13).

Xavi's side have sealed their knockout berth with a game to spare while Antwerp are guaranteed to finish bottom, having failed to open their account in five games. Barca only need to avoid defeat or Shakhtar (9) not beating Porto (9) to go through as group winners.

Considering the stakes involved, fans reckon there's little sense to start Lewandowski in an essentially dead-rubber clash. One took a swipe at Barca boss Xavi, tweeting:

"I need a break from the guy."

Another chimed in:

"Arrest Xavi asap. How is Lewandowski playing?"

Here's a look at the top reactions on X:

Barcelona lead Group H with 12 points from five games, with Porto and Shakhtar three points behind.

Xavi's side can only finish second if they lose at winless Antwerp and Shaktar win at Porto and pip Barca on goal difference, overall goals scored or away goals scored.

Barca's only defeat of their European campaign came at Shakhtar on matchday four, going down 1-0. However, they beat Porto 2-1 in their next game to seal their passage to the Round of 16.

How has Robert Lewandowski fared for Barcelona this season?

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has had a decent if not spectacular second season at the La Liga giants. The 35-year-old Polish marksman has bagged nine goals and four assists in 18 games across competitions.

That includes eight goals and three assists in 14 games in La Liga, where the holders are fourth in the standings, seven points behind surprise leaders Girona after 16 games. Lewandowski has scored just once and assisted as many times in four outings in the UEFA Champions League.

The former Bayern Munich man has scored just three times in the league in his last eight games. He did score in his last outing, but that came in a losing effort, as Barca lost to Girona at home in the weekend.

In the Champions League, the Poland captain hasn't scored or assisted since the 5-0 opening-day home win over Antwerp in September.