“I have nothing to comment on this issue” - Former Barcelona manager provides response when asked if he'd return to the Catalan club

Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique was recently quizzed on the prospect of returning to his former club Barcelona. With the Catalan giants looking for a replacement for the outgoing Xavi, the Spaniard was asked about his interest in a possible reunion.

However, the 53-year-old dismissed any ideas of him returning, insisting that he was committed to PSG. Following the side's 2-2 draw against Stade Rennais on January 27, he was asked about moving back to Spain, to which he replied:

"I have nothing to comment on this issue.”

In a recent press conference, when asked about Kylian Mbappe's future at the club, he doubled down on his intention to stay, adding:

“It doesn’t cross my mind that the team will be weaker next season. I’m absolutely sure. If everything goes well, I think and I’m convinced that we’ll have a better team next season.”

Enrique was hired as manager of Les Parisien at the beginning of the season. He served a three-year spell from 2014 to 2017 at Barcelona, where he oversaw a treble-winning season in his first campaign. He then completed a double of La Liga and Copa del Rey next season.

He eventually took up the Spain national team job in 2018. He managed the team in their semis run in Euros 2020 and the Round of 16 exit to Morocco at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Meanwhile, Barcelona are in the market for a manager and have cast their net wide in search of replacements for Xavi. Gerard Romero reported earlier this week that alongside Enrique, former Bayern Munich boss Hansi Flick and Brighton & Hove Albion head coach Roberto de Zerbi are on their list.

PSG interested in signing Barcelona defender: Reports

Kounde joined the side two years ago from Sevilla.

PSG are looking at the possibility of signing Barcelona star Jules Kounde. According to Spanish outlet Fichajes.net, the Ligue 1 giants are keen on adding a center-back next window, with the Frenchman emerging as a target.

The 25-year-old joined La Blaugrana from Sevilla in July 2022 for a reported fee of €50 million. Since then, he has established himself as one of the best defenders in the league. His ability to play both center-back and right-back has been key to Xavi.

Barcelona's current options in central defence include the likes of Ronald Araujo, Andreas Christensen, Inigo Martinez and academy prospect Pau Cubarsi. While Kounde is a key player for the side, their financial troubles mean they could sell him if they receive a good offer.

He has registered three goals and 10 assists in 73 games for Barca and his contract expires in 2027.