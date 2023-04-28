"I really can't back them to get anything" - Chris Sutton makes prediction for Liverpool vs Tottenham

Former England striker turned television pundit Chris Sutton has made his prediction for Liverpool's Premier League clash against Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday, April 30. Fifth-placed Spurs will lock horns with Jurgen Klopp's Reds in a big game at Anfield.

Tottenham Hotspur held Manchester United to a 2-2 draw at home in midweek, coming back from 2-0 down. The Reds, meanwhile, have enjoyed an upturn in form of late following a dismal campaign. They beat West Ham United 2-1 in midweek, having come back from a 0-1 deficit.

Former Premier League-winning striker Sutton has tipped Klopp's side to beat Spurs 3-1 on Sunday. In his column for BBC Sport, he wrote:

"In some ways, Liverpool's approach will suit Tottenham because Jurgen Klopp's side will dominate the ball and Trent Alexander-Arnold will leave gaps behind him when he goes into the centre of midfield, as he does in his new inverted role.Spurs showed a bit of character to fight back for a draw against Manchester United but I really can't back them to get anything here because they have been so disappointing all season."

The former Celtic attacker added:

"Liverpool are on a roll with three successive wins and they still want a top-four spot. To have any chance of that, the Reds need to win every game they have left - and even that probably won't be enough."

The Reds have lost only one of their last 20 games against Spurs in the Premier League and are unbeaten in this fixture since a 4-1 defeat in 2017.

The reverse fixture ended in a 1-2 win for the Merseyside giants. Mohamed Salah scored twice for the Reds and Harry Kane scored one for the Lilywhites.

Liverpool and Tottenham to compete for 23-year-old defender's signature

Liverpool are reportedly set to face a challenge from Tottenham Hotspur to sign Eintracht Frankfurt defender Evan Ndicka this summer.

As reported by Football Insider, the French centre-back will leave the German club after his contract expires in the summer. A number of Premier League clubs are understood to be keen on the Europa League-winning defender on a free transfer. Both Liverpool and Tottenham are believed to be looking to shore up their backline following their disappointing seasons.

Ndicka has established himself as a solid defender since joining Eintracht Frankfurt from Auxerre in 2018. He has made a total of 177 appearances for the Bundesliga side to date and has scored 11 goals and produced 10 assists.

