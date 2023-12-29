"I would really like to keep him" - PL manager makes claim about star amid interest in him from Arsenal

Brentford manager Thomas Frank has made it abundantly clear that he wishes to keep reported Arsenal target Ivan Toney at the club. The Gunners have been widely linked with a move for the England international, who is currently serving an eight-month ban for violating betting regulations.

The Brentford hitman is closing on his return in the New Year and is expected to be back for the Bees' visit to Nottingham Forest on January 20. Ahead of his much-awaited return, Frank has hailed Toney as a top Premier League striker and insisted his desire to keep him. The manager has insisted that his side are yet to receive any offer for the reported Arsenal target and he is looking forward to the 27-year-old's return.

He said, as quoted by The Mirror:

"To get Ivan back will be like signing an unbelievable Premier League striker that is proven at this level. He is training very well and we are looking forward to getting him back. I see the same determination and will power to want to train well and be ready to play. He wants to come back and be at his best."

The Brentford manager added:

"I would really like to keep him. I want my best players and from my perspective I don't want to sell him. He is fantastic and an important player for us. He is a Brentford player. We have had no bids, I want to keep him and he is looking forward to returning."

Without Ivan Toney, Brentford have been quite inconsistent this season and find themselves 14th in the table, having lost their last four league games. Toney has overall scored 68 goals and produced 21 assists in 124 outings for Brentford. The Englishman has been a major hit for the Bees in the Premier League with 32 goals and nine assists in 68 league games.

Ian Wright wants Arsenal to sign Serie A superstar

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has urged his former club to sign a top-class striker in January namedropping Napoli hitman Victor Osimhen as his preferred choice.

The Gunners lost 2-0 to West Ham United at home on Thursday, December 28 despite having a Premier League record 77 touches in the opposition box. Gabriel Jesus missed two big chances.

Wright has highlighted Arsenal's desperation for a top-class finisher up front and urged Mikel Arteta to make a move for Victor Osimhen. He said (via Metro):

"The calibre of player Arsenal need right now is sosomebody who hits the ground running, a top end striker, like the Osimhens of this world… that level of striker.

"If Arsenal want to do it now they’re going to need that level of goalscorer who will slot in straight away. That’s what they probably need now. I don’t think any Arsenal fan will look at the game and not see that we need a killer in front of goal."

Osimhen played a pivotal role in helping Napoli win their first Serie A title in 33 years last season, registering 26 goals and five assists in 32 league games.

The Nigeria international has eight goals and three assists to his name in 18 appearances across competitions this campaign.