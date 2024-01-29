Chelsea looking to snap up 24-year-old attacker in €50 million deal before end of January transfer window: Reports

According to reports, Chelsea are readying a late offer for Lille forward Jonathan David this month as they look to sign a goalscorer to strengthen their attack. The English side have spent much of the January window deliberating over potential targets, but are now reportedly prepared to take decisive action.

The Blues have spent around £1 billion since the arrival of the Todd Boehly-led Clearlake Group, but they haven't signed a proven striker. They signed Nicolas Jackson from Villarreal last summer in a deal reportedly worth £33 million. The Senegalese striker has scored seven goals in 19 Premier League appearances.

Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly unhappy with the contributions of his strikers, particularly academy graduate Armando Broja, and is prepared to make a move to sign another. They have been linked with a move for Napoli star and reigning African Player of the Year Victor Osimhen in the summer.

With the summer still some months away, Chelsea are now prepared to make a move to sign Canadian forward Jonathan David this month, as per TEAMTalk. The 24-year-old struggled to find his form in the first half of the season, but has four goals in his last six games for Lille.

Chelsea are willing to spend up to €50 million to sign the striker, who has previously been on the radar of multiple Premier League sides. Mauricio Pochettino's side want to add David this month and Osimhen to their attack in the summer.

Tottenham Hotspur reportedly came close to signing Jonathan David as a replacement for Harry Kane last summer, but a transfer never materialized due to a difference in valuation. The striker recently told TeleFoot that he is flattered by the Blues' interest in him. He said:

“When you’re young, [AC Milan and Chelsea] are the kind of clubs you watch and think about. [The links] are flattering, I appreciate that.”

Chelsea open to sale of star academy graduate: Reports

Chelsea are reportedly ready to let Cobham-graduate Conor Gallagher leave the club this January if a suitable bid arrives this month.

Gallagher has been a mainstay in Mauricio Pochettino's side this season, appearing 28 times across all competitions. The England international has also worn the captain's armband 16 times for the club this season, further underlining his importance.

The Athletic's David Ornstein has claimed that the Blues have received enquiries for the 23-year-old from three top-half Premier League sides this month. With his contract set to expire in the summer of 2025, the club might look to sanction a sale this month.