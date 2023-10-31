"I don't see that at all" - Ex-Chelsea midfielder does not think they will win Premier League even if they sign Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham

Andy Townsend has rebuffed suggestions from talkSPORT pundits that Chelsea could win the Premier League in two to three years. He does not think adding Kylian Mbappe and Jude Bellingham to the current squad would see them fall short.

Talking on talkSPORT, Townsend claimed Chelsea have a lot of young players and need three top-level players along with Mbappe to have any chance of winning the title. He said:

"That is some statement, I don't see that at all. Not unless they sign Mbappe and three of that level. Look, they are acquiring some very good young players. There is never any guarantees on young players stepping up and being able to make the difference, never!"

TalkSPORT co-host Ally McCoist questioned if just getting Mbappe and Bellingham would see them jump to the top of the table, and Townsend rejected the idea. He continued:

"Of course they wouldn't, no chance! I've seen Chelsea a fair bit this season. I saw them against Arsenal, I thought they played very well and unfortunately didn't win the game, a bit unlucky not to have won that game. At the weekend against Brentford, my goodness me, they could still be there now and they wouldn't even have a shot, never mind score."

The Blues are currently 10th in the Premier League table with three wins and as many draws in their first 10 matches. They have lost to Nottingham Forest, West Ham United, Brentford and Aston Villa this season.

Chelsea will win the Premier League soon, claims Simon Jordan

Simon Jordan was on talkSPORT on Monday (October 30) when he stated that Chelsea were nowhere near where they should be right now. However, he still believes that they will win the Premier League title in the next three years.

"I have never felt Pochettino will win them the Premier League. I thought he would get them to a point where they operate in the top four. They are not anywhere near what we think they should be and what they could be. But the bottom line in that Chelsea will get there. They will win the Premier League in the next two or three years," he said.

The Blues have spent around £1 billion in the last three windows and have refreshed the squad drastically. They face the likes of Tottenham, Manchester City, Brighton and Manchester United in the upcoming matches.

Mauricio Pochettino's side face Blackburn in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday (November 1) night in the Round of 16.