"I could see him in between Salah and Diaz" - Pundit believes PL star would be a 'perfect' signing for Liverpool

Football pundit Stan Collymore believes Ivan Toney should sign for Liverpool amidst talks of a potential transfer for the Brentford striker.

Toney, who returned from his eight-month FA-imposed ban (for breaching betting regulations) on January 17, has been linked with a move to Chelsea and Arsenal.

Collymore, however, opined that Toney should opt to join his former team at Anfield instead, should they come calling. Writing in his column for Caught Offside, he said:

“For me, if Liverpool decided to come calling, that would be perfect. I know they already have an embarrassment of riches in forward areas but if any of them were offloaded in the coming months, the Brentford star could be a great addition. I rate Toney so highly that I could see him in between Salah and Diaz."

Collymore added:

“Liverpool will likely look at him and say ‘Not for us’ but If I was the Reds, I would genuinely be inclined to let Gakpo go, who I don’t think will go on to become a prolific Liverpool striker, and replace him with Toney. If they offered Brentford cash and Gakpo, I wonder if the Bees would go for that?"

He also said:

“Toney would add something significant to Liverpool as he can play as a traditional nine, he can drop off and he has proven with Mbeumo that he can forge partnerships. For me, I would be giving Brentford a call.”

Toney has registered 68 goals and 21 assists in 124 games for the Bees.

Ivan Toney opens up on a potential return after returning from ban

Speaking to Sky Sports, the Brentford striker addressed his future at the club.

He told Sky:

"You can never predict when is the right time to move elsewhere, but I think it's obvious I want to play for a top club. Everybody wants to play for a top club, that is fighting for titles. Whether it's this January that is the right time for a club to come in and pay the right money, who knows?"

Toney did add that he will only focus on his football and let the rest of the things take care of itself.

"But my main focus is to do what I do on the pitch, and let the background work take care of itself," he concluded.

Toney finished the 2022/23 season with 20 goals and foru assists in 33 Premier League games for Brentford.