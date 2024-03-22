“I still appreciate it” - Kobbie Mainoo ignores Cristiano Ronaldo as he names his 3 biggest Manchester United idols

Manchester United wonderkid Kobbie Mainoo has snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo while naming his three idols who played for the Red Devils. The 18-year-old named Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, and Eric Cantona as the former Manchester United stars he admires the most.

Mainoo has been the breakout star for the Red Devils this season, having made his breakthrough into the first team and establishing himself as a key player for his boyhood club. The teenage midfielder insisted that while he did not witness the primes of the trio's careers, he is a huge fan of what they did for the club. Mainoo said, as quoted by Sport Bible:

"I’d say [Wayne] Rooney, [Paul] Scholes as well and King Eric [Cantona]. It was a bit before my time but I still appreciate it."

Mainoo has made 23 senior appearances for Manchester United this season, scoring twice along with two assists, and has caught the eye with his all-round game. An elegant midfielder with exceptional technique, Mainoo can play either as a number six or a number eight.

The youngster has been called up by Gareth Southgate for England and looks destined for a bright future for club and country. Having come through the youth ranks of Manchester United, he is a Red Devil through and through.

The youngster snubbing Cristiano Ronaldo as his idol is, however, a surprise given he had shared the dressing room with the Portugal icon last season. However, the likes of Rooney, Scholes, and Cantona are all club legends in their own right.

Manchester United identify Premier League midfielder as Casemiro's replacement: Reports

Manchester United have reportedly identified Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes as the long-term successor of Casemiro. The Brazilian superstar had an excellent first season (seven goals and six assists in 51 games) at Manchester United following his reported £70 million switch from Real Madrid in 2022 but has not been at his best this season.

Casemiro has had his fair share of injuries this season (missed 20 games due to an ankle knock) and has struggled with the intensity of the Premier League. He has made 21 appearances across all competitions, scoring five times and providing two assists.

Casemiro's dip in form has seen the Red Devils look for a long-term successor and his compatriot Joao Gomes has caught their eye. The 23-year-old has been exceptional for Wolves since joining the Midlands club in January 2022 in a deal worth £15 million from Flamengo.

The tenacious midfielder, dubbed 'the Pitbull', has made 39 appearances for Wolves so far, scoring thrice and providing one assist in the process. He has recently been called up by the Brazil senior side and could be a future star for the Selecao as well.