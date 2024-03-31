"I still have doubts about what he's won to take that job" - Roy Keane unsure if PL manager is a suitable replacement for Klopp at Liverpool

Sky Sports pundit Roy Keane has expressed doubt over whether Roberto de Zerbi is the best candidate for the vacant managerial position at Liverpool. The former Manchester United star felt that the Italian had not won enough in his career.

When asked to compare de Zerbi's personality to Klopp's, he said (via Sky Sports):

"I wouldn't go that far because his own personality of every manager is different. I think that's probably a big plus to him.

"You know, sometimes when you have a manager at a club, you hope he makes a commitment to the club and he's asked his questions and I suppose there's a bit of honesty there."

He added:

"He's not sure what his future is, which is concerned for Brighton, you know over the next few months and years what your planning.

"I looked at his CV and I set up my question marks about is he ready for that step yet for a Liverpool? I've got my doubts. It seems to be his team's be a lovely brand of football. But I still have doubts about what he's won to take that job."

De Zerbi has become the top candidate to become the next Reds manager after Klopp announced in January that he would be leaving the club at the end of the season.

The initial favourite was Xabi Alonso who has impressed at Bayer Leverkusen, but the Spaniard is reportedly set to stay with the German side.

De Zerbi has been impressive since joining Brighton in September 2022. He led the Seagulls to a sixth-placed finish last season after coming over from Sassuolo to replace Graham Potter.

Journalist claims Bundesliga star could prefer move to Manchester City over Liverpool

Journalist Dean Jones has stated that Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich could be more likely to join Manchester City rather than Liverpool should be leave the club.

Speaking to GiveMeSport, he said:

"If it was to come down to a straight pick for Kimmich between Liverpool and Manchester City, he would be expected to go to the Etihad Stadium, in my opinion."

There has been a lot of speculation surrounding the 29-year-old's future at the Allianz Arena. His contract expires in the summer of 2025 and no extension talks have taken place.

Thus, Bayern could sell him in the summer to avoid losing him on a free. Jones has said that the prospect of working with Pep Guardiola once again could be the tipping point for Kimmich.