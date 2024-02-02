"I still feel like I’m dreaming" - Manchester United star Kobbie Mainoo reacts after scoring winner against Wolverhampton 

Manchester United midfielder Kobbie Mainoo was pleased with his effort after scoring a late winner to help his side beat Wolverhampton Wanderers 4-3 in a classic. The youngster said it was a 'dream come true' to score a dramatic winner for his boyhood club.

Erik ten Hag's side secured all three points from Molineux in dramatic fashion with 18-year-old Mainoo stepping up for the big occasion. Manchester United looked in control of the game with a 2-0 lead in the first half but looked like they would go home with just a point after Pedro Neto made it 3-3 in the 95th minute.

Marcus Rashford and Rasmus Hojlund scored in the first half before Pablo Sarabia made it 2-1 in the 71st minute. Scott McTominay made it 3-1 but Wolves came back with Max Kilman and Neto scoring for Gary O'Neil's side.

Mainoo then came up with a moment of brilliance, scoring a fantastic solo goal seven minutes into stoppage time. The youngster dazzled past the Wolves backline and slotted home with a fantastic strike from the edge of the box to score his first-ever league goal.

While reacting to his winner, the 18-year-old told TNT Sports, as quoted by Metro:

"It’s a dream come true it’s such a tough place to come, they’ve had a good home run here. We had to get the win. I’ve still not come down from it, I still feel like I’m dreaming to be honest. To start playing in the Premier League for my boyhood club is amazing. Now I’m just trying to get a good run of games in, win more games and get some momentum going."

Mainoo has been one of the bright sparks for Manchester United in an otherwise forgettable season. The young midfielder has made 14 appearances across competitions this season and has been thoroughly impressive.

Jose Mourinho eyeing a return to Manchester United after AS Roma sacking

Jose Mourinho is reportedly eyeing a sensational return to Manchester United. The Portuguese tactician is without a club after AS Roma parted ways with him last month.

In an exclusive report by Mike Keegan on The Daily Mail, a friend of Mourinho has claimed that the tactician is eyeing a return to Old Trafford. The journalist added that Mourinho's ambition of returning to Manchester United is clear:

"His ambition is to return to United. He feels like he has unfinished business there after how it ended last time, and he had made it his mission to go back."

Mourinho was in charge of the Red Devils for a period of just over two years from July 2016 to December 2018. The ex-Chelsea manager won the Europa League with the club and also finished second in the Premier League once.