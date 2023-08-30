"I would be very surprised" - Arsenal legend claims he would be 'hurt' if Gunners star joined Chelsea this summer

Arsenal icon David Seaman recently admitted he would be hurt if Emile Smith Rowe joined Chelsea this summer.

Chelsea are currently looking for an offensive player in the transfer market following Christopher Nkunku's long-term injury. According to numerous reports, one of Mauricio Pochettino and Co.'s targets is Emile Smith Rowe. As per GOAL, they submitted a bid to the Gunners for the 23-year-old's services.

Arsenal rejected this bid but would allegedly be willing to sell for the right price (via Daily Mail). The England international has struggled to break into the starting XI since undergoing surgery on a groin injury last October.

The Hale End Academy graduate was viewed as the Gunners' future following his breakout year in the 2020-21 season, where he contributed seven goals and seven assists in 37 appearances.

However, last season, Smith Rowe was limited to just 15 appearances across all competitions, throwing his future at the club in jeopardy. The attacking midfielder has fallen in the pecking order behind the likes of Martin Odeegard and Fabio Vieira. He has also failed to play a single minute of Premier League football this season.

A move to Chelsea could help revive his career but that's something David Seaman doesn't want to see. He spoke on the Seaman Says podcast (via Daily Mirror):

"That would hurt for me, because him and [Bukayo] Saka, they’re one of our own and all of that sort of stuff. And that’s why, for me, even when [Mason] Mount went to Man United, I felt like that was like ‘woah, that’s a big part of your team that’s gone.’"

He added:

"And I think that would be the same for Smith Rowe [at Arsenal]. I would be very surprised if he went to Chelsea, really surprised. I don’t want it to happen, if I’m honest."

West Ham United are also reportedly interested in signing Emile Smith Rowe this summer. The 23-year-old would cost between £35million and £40million for the Gunners to be tempted to sell this summer.

Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham interested in signing Barcelona star this summer: Reports

According to 90min, the Premier League trio of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham Hotspur are interested in signing Barcelona star Ansu Fati this summer.

The La Masia graduate broke into Barcelona's starting XI at the age of 16 back in 2019. The 20-year-old winger has done well since, scoring 29 goals and providing 10 assists in 112 appearances across all competitions.

However, over the past few seasons, Fati's form has dipped due to numerous battles with injury. As a result, Blaugrana head coach Xavi Hernandez has preferred the likes of Gavi, Raphinha, and more recently, Lamine Yamal over the Spain international.

Barcelona are reportedly looking to land both Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix this summer and likely need to offload one player to free up room on their wage bill.

Fati's agent, Jorge Mendes, has allegedly informed top European clubs that his client would be willing to make a move before Friday's deadline. A player of his quality could benefit any of Arsenal, Chelsea, and Tottenham, adding more attacking depth to their squads.