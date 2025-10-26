"I am surprised the referee wasn’t asked to review the incident" - Ex-PL ref believes Sunderland's winner against Chelsea should've been disallowed

Former Premier League referee Keith Hackett believes that Sunderland's winner against Chelsea should have been disallowed. The Blues hosted the Black Cats at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, October 26, in the Premier League.

The London giants took the lead in the fourth minute through Alejandro Garnacho. However, the visitors got back into the game through Wilson Isidor in the 22nd minute.

It looked like Chelsea would have to be content with a point at home, but Sunderland had other ideas. Brian Brobbey set up Chemsdine Talbi in the 93rd minute of the game to score the winner.

However, it appeared that Sunderland's Lutsharel Geertruida had strayed offside just before the goal was scored. The Dutchman was allegedly in Robert Sanchez's line of vision, but referee Andy Madley allowed the goal to stand, leaving Blues' fans and players outraged.

Speaking to Football Insider, Hackett stated that Talbi's winner should have been disallowed.

“While I don’t like to see goals ruled out for offside, I am surprised the referee wasn’t asked to review the incident on the pitchside monitor. In my opinion, the Sunderland player standing in an offside position impacts the Chelsea goalkeeper, and the goal should have been ruled out,” said Hackett.

Enzo Maresca's team have now lost three of their nine games in the Premier League this season. They next face Wolverhampton Wanderers in the EFL Cup Fourth Round on Wednesday, October 29.

Are Chelsea eyeing Bayern Munich starlet Lennart Karl?

Lennart Karl

Chelsea have set their sights on Bayern Munich prodigy Lennart Karl, according to Caught Offside. The report adds that Arsenal are interested in the 17-year-old as well.

Karl announced himself to the world with a fine goal against Club Brugge in the Champions League earlier this week. Representatives from the London duo, as well as Manchester City, were reportedly in attendance for the game.

The German, however, was just getting started and also found the back of the net in the Bavarians' 3-0 win over Borussia Monchengladbach on Saturday, October 25. The teenager can operate in the wings as well as in the attacking midfield role, making him a lucrative prospect for his suitors.

The Blues have invested heavily in talented young players of late and have already added Karl to their wish list. The German is under contract until 2028 and is unlike to leave in January. Chelsea could attempt a move next summer, although Bayern Munich reportedly value him at €70-80m.

