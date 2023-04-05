"I swear this brother is so bad", "I'm sick of this clown" - Fans react to mindnumbing moment involving Chelsea star against Liverpool

Fans on Twitter unleashed their fury against Kai Havertz after the German international missed an easy chance during Chelsea vs. Liverpool.

Havertz had the chance to test Alisson after receiving the ball at the left of the Reds' penalty area. The German, however, sent his effort well wide of the mark.

The clash at Stamford Bridge is currently at a goalless stalemate. Both sides were pretty even in terms of statistics in the first half, with Jurgen Klopp's team leading marginally.

Havertz's miss was one of the most notable moments during the first 45 minutes of the game. One fan reacted to the incident, writing on Twitter:

"I swear this brother is so bad."

Another fan claimed he has had enough of Havertz, writing:

"He needs to get his contract terminated. I’m sick of this clown."

Havertz has scored nine goals and has provided only one assist in 37 games this term. His form has been far from ideal. He produced yet another dismal moment during the clash against Liverpool and fans are livid with it.

Here are some of the best reactions across Twitter after Chelsea star Kai Havertz's miss:

Chelsea are playing under Bruno Saltor against Liverpool

Chelsea recently relieved Graham Potter of his duties as manager. Bruno Saltor, Potter's former assistant, has been appointed as the interim manager.

Saltor has previously captained Brighton and was the manager of the Seagulls youth development team. While his tenure is only a short one, it's a huge feather in Saltor's cap.

The Spaniard recently outlined his career ambitions, telling the media ahead of the clash against Liverpool (via the Blues' official website):

"My ambition is to improve every day and try to show who I am and to be myself, and that is what I am going to try to do in the next few days."

The likes of Julian Nagelsmann and Mauricio Pochettino are among the favorites to take charge of the Blues on a permanent basis next.

