“I would take him in a heartbeat” - Arsenal legend highlights why the Gunners should sign 28-year-old star before the transfer window shuts 

Former Arsenal winger Perry Groves has urged the Gunners to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney ahead of the summer transfer deadline. The England international has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates in recent seasons, and Groves believes he would be a great addition to Mikel Arteta's side.

Arsenal have been lacking a lethal striker for a while now and Groves believes Toney can fulfill that role. The pundit has claimed that the 28-year-old offers a great presence up front and would add a whole new dimension to the north London giants. Groves told talkSPORT, as quoted by TBR Football:

“I would take him at Arsenal. I would take him in a heartbeat because I want someone to be arrogant. Whatever club he goes to, that shirt isn’t going to weigh heavy. He will be a player that actually embraces it, and I think for the Gunners, I think he gives you that something different as well. We talked about his presence."

Groves suggested that Toney does not get enough credit for his technical ability and his incredible linkup play. He said:

“People don’t appreciate enough his technical ability because I have seen him play in games for Brentford where he drops deep and he becomes like Harry Kane where he spreads it wide.”

Ivan Toney's future has been up in the air and the striker has not been involved in either of Brentford's opening two Premier League games this season. The striker's current deal at the Brentford Community Stadium expires next summer and he hasn't signed an extension yet.

Toney has been a reliable goalscorer for Brentford over the years, having scored 72 goals in 141 games while also providing 23 assists. He has 36 Premier League goals to his name in 83 appearances for Brentford so far.

Jamie Redknapp hails Arsenal's midfield target

Former Liverpool midfielder turned TV pundit Jamie Redknapp has lauded Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino. The Spain international, who was a part of their Euro 2024 winning side, is reportedly close to joining Arsenal in a reported £28 million deal.

As per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, the Spaniard has also undergone his medical ahead of his move to the Emirates. Redknapp has opened up on Merino's imminent move to Arsenal, insisting that he would be a great fit for the Gunners. Redknapp said, via TBR Football:

"They’re talking about getting in Merino, obviously he had a really good Euros for Spain. He looks a fantastic player, perfect profile for the Premier League, that’s a player that he (Arteta) wants to get in – I’m sure that will happen."

Mikel Merino is a box-to-box midfielder known for his fantastic work rate and willingness to cover every blade of grass. He has scored 27 goals and provided 30 assists during his time at Real Sociedad in 242 appearances.

