"I think he can play here one day" - Barcelona star João Felix makes claim about Liverpool summer signing

Barcelona ace João Felix has thrown his weight behind Liverpool midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai after the midfielder's impressive start to life in the Premier League. The Portuguese star revealed that he believes Szoboszlai has the quality to play for the Spanish giants in his career.

Liverpool moved very decisively in the summer to sign Szoboszlai from German club RB Leipzig for around £60 million. The attacking midfielder has been an instant hit since arriving on Merseyside, becoming an integral member of the squad.

João Felix has been very impressed by the Hungarian midfielder's performance for Liverpool, and he conveyed his thoughts in an interview. The Portugal international told Spiller Tv that he likes Szoboszlai's play style and sees him as a future Barcelona player:

"Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai. I like his game, I think he can play here one day."

Dominik Szoboszlai has contributed two goals and two assists in 15 appearances for Liverpool this season in the Premier League. Aside from his goal contributions, he has played a major role in keeping things ticking for his side as they have put on improved performances.

Jurgen Klopp has enjoyed the arrival of the midfielder, who has hit the ground running and is one of the first names on his team sheet. Szoboszlai, alongside his fellow midfield signings, has been an important player for the Reds as they sit second in the table, two points behind Arsenal.

Meanwhile, João Felix is thriving in Barcelona after his move to the Catalan giants on loan from Atletico Madrid. The Portuguese star scored the winner in Barca's win over his parent club last weekend to take his tally to two goals and two assists in 12 La Liga games.

João Felix shining, settled down in Barcelona

João Felix endured a horrid spell at Atletico Madrid in recent seasons, as he fell out of favor with manager Diego Simeone. He moved on loan to Chelsea in January but failed to impress at the club and they decided against signing him permanently. He scored four goals in 20 appearances for them.

The 24-year-old eventually joined Barcelona on transfer deadline day on an initial loan deal in the summer. He has impressed the club and its manager since his arrival. There has been talk of his joining on a permanent deal next summer if he can maintain his performance levels.

Many considered the transfer that took Felix from Benfica to Atletico Madrid for a reported €127 million in 2019 to be strange. This is because his style of play did not fit into the club's style. The move has ultimately proven to be a mismatch, and the Portugal international is playing his best football at Barcelona.