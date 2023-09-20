"I don't think it's fair on him" – Paul Merson defends Chelsea summer signing amid poor run of form

Arsenal icon Paul Merson has jumped to the defence of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson, who has struggled to live up to expectations so far.

Jackson, 22, has found life to be toilsome in the initial stages of the ongoing 2023-24 season. Since joining the Blues from Villarreal for around £32 million earlier this summer, he has found the back of the opposition net just once in six appearances across all competitions.

In his column for Sky Sports, Merson shared his thoughts on the start of the Senegalese forward's stint in west London. He wrote:

"I like Nicolas Jackson actually. He makes a lot of good runs but there was one shot that summed it up in the second half [against Bournemouth] where he hit the stand, which was fortunate as that's how wide it was."

Claiming that the pressure is too great on Jackson, Merson concluded:

"There's a lot of pressure for a young lad who was playing in Spain and now is spearheading a team who are expected to win football matches because of the money they spent. I don't think it's fair on him, so I'd definitely give him more time. Though, I guess Pochettino would take him out of the firing line if he could."

Jackson, who signed a lucrative contract until June 2031 at Stamford Bridge, shot to fame with his electric performances at Villarreal last season. He scored 13 goals and contributed five assists in 2,116 minutes of action, spread across 38 games for the La Liga outfit.

Apart from Jackson, Chelsea could also rely on youth product Armando Broja and £17 million summer arrival Deivid Washington if required. While the former is likely to be back in first-team training this month, the teenager has warmed the bench for his new club twice.

What did Paul Merson say about Chelsea's start to ongoing Premier League campaign?

In his Sky Sports column, Merson expressed his bafflement about Chelsea's abject start to the ongoing campaign after they picked up just five points in their first five Premier League games. He elaborated:

"I do worry Chelsea have got to get going. And this hasn't been the hardest start in the world. Apart from Liverpool on the opening day, every team they've played could finish in the bottom half of the table."

The west London outfit, who achieved a shocking 12th-placed league finish last season, have registered just a single Premier League win so far this season. They overcame Luton Town 3-0 before failing to score in a Nottingham Forest loss and a Bournemouth draw.

Chelsea, who have won 2-1 against Wimbledon in their EFL Cup second-round tie, will host Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday (September 24). They will next take on Brighton in an EFL Cup contest on Wednesday (September 27).