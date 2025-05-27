"I think he'd fit perfectly" - Jamie Carragher claims possible Manchester United signing will force out fan favorite

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stated that Matheus Cunha would be a perfect signing for Manchester United. However, he believes that the move would force Alejandro Garnacho out of Old Trafford.

Ad

Speaking on Sky Sports, Carragher stated that Cunha is a brilliant player, and was one of the Premier League's best performers in the 2024-25 season. He added that the Wolverhampton Wanderers attacker would fit into Ruben Amorim's system perfectly. He said (via Mirror):

“I think it’s a great signing and I think he’s a brilliant player. I love watching him play. He was in my team of the season at the halfway point, he had a great start to the season. I watched him at Man City a few weeks ago and he looked really sharp, quick. We know how the manager at Manchester United wants to play with two No.10s in his team. I think he’d fit perfectly.”

Ad

Trending

However, he warned United fans it could lead to Garnacho's exit as the Red Devils will need to make the sale for PSR. He added:

"There is a lot of talk about Garnacho moving on because he’s come through the academy system and we know what that means for the PSR [Profit and Sustainability Rules]. We also know Man United have got a few problems with that issue right now. I think if a decent offer comes in for Garnacho, Man United will probably take it.”

Ad

As per reports, Manchester United have agreed a deal with Wolves for Cunha. They will pay the £62.5 million release clause over two years, as per The Athletic.

Gary Neville backs Matheus Cunha to do well at Manchester United

Former Manchester United full-back Gary Neville also talked about the Red Devils' potentially signing Matheus Cunha and stated that the Brazilian forward was a smart addition. He added that the Red Devils miss a player who can drift wide and support the wing-backs. Neville said on Sky Sports (via Mirror):

Ad

“They need someone who can beat players, someone who is equally as good at running through the middle with the ball and travelling with the ball, sometimes they’ll go outside and support the wingback. He’s [Cunha] the type of player you can see Manchester United being interested in to suit the system and how Ruben Amorim wants to play. They’ve lost three players who play in that type of position so they need to fill those roles definitely or they’ll struggle.”

Manchester United are looking to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer. As per reports, Ruben Amorim asked the Argentine forward to find a new club after the Europa League final loss to Tottenham Hotspur.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sripad Sripad is a veteran Sportskeeda football journalist who has been with the company for around 10 years. His tryst with writing happened in class XI when he started penning blogs, and his foray into football was during the early 2000s, watching matches with his cousins.



Sripad has been a Chelsea fan through and through since the age of 9 and can watch their 2012 Champions League triumph on repeat. The undisputed ‘GOAT’ according to him is Lionel Messi and his favorite managers are Jose Mourinho and Sir Alex Ferguson. Apart from popular European leagues, he also likes to follow other leagues like the MLS, Saudi Pro League, Eredivisie, and Liga MX.



Sripad believes in only using the right sources for his articles, and is an expert in understanding how to get the right quotes for each news to provide proper background information. His exploits have led him to become a popular figure in European Football and interviewing Premier League legends such as Alan Shearer, Shay Given, Paul Dickov, and John Barnes. His articles have been much revered amongst the football fraternity and have been shared by the likes of John Terry, Gary Lineker, and Declan Rice.



If given a chance to change a football rule, Sripad wants VAR to be fully automated and offside rules to be less stringent. When not working, he likes to watch past Formula 1 races and play FIFA. Know More