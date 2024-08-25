"I think could be a good move for him" - Emi Martinez urges Arsenal star to leave and join Premier League side 

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has advised Aaron Ramsdale to leave Arsenal this summer. He believes a switch to Wolverhampton Wanderers would be ideal for the England international.

The Gunners signed Ramsdale from Sheffield United in 2021 for a reported £30 million fee. He was Mikel Arteta's first-choice goalkeeper upon his arrival at the Emirates, making 34 Premier League starts during the 2021-22 campaign.

The English shot-stopper played a crucial role in Arsenal's title challenge the following season, playing every single minute of Premier League action.

Ramsdale lost his place in the starting XI after the Gunners brought in David Raya on loan prior to last season. The 26-year-old is now heavily linked with an exit this summer and Martinez has named an ideal destination for Ramsdale.

The former Arsenal shot-stopper, who left in 2020 in search of game time himself, said (via Metro):

"It’s a different position to me as Aaron signed for big money. He was the No 1 for Arsenal. I never had a chance like that. When you play every game in the Premier League and, then you drop to the bench with the quality that Aaron has, I think he should find a place to play where he feels loved."

He added:

"He is a player that England needs in their goalkeeping area. He has a great future. I heard he might go to Wolves, which I think could be a good move for him."

Ramsdale has registered 89 appearances for the north Londoners, recording 32 clean sheets.

Mikel Arteta heaps praise on Arsenal star after Aston Villa win

Arsenal traveled to Villa Park to face Aston Villa in their second Premier League fixture of the 2024-25 campaign on Saturday night (24 August). The Gunners had a great start to the season, securing a 2-0 victory over Wolves in their opening game.

The north Londoners earned themselves a similar result against Unai Emery's men, courtesy of goals from Leandro Trossard and Thomas Partey in the second half.

Trossard did not make the cut for Arteta's starting XI and was subbed on for Gabriel Martinelli in the 65th minute. The Belgian instantly made an impact, finding the back of the net just two minutes later.

Speaking about his performance after the game, Arteta said (per the club's official website):

"Well, first of all, when you don't get picked, there is certain ways to react and Leo, he's upset, but he's upset to show on the pitch how good he is. He’s not upset and then come in now because he wasn't playing, then it was like this and that's a huge quality. And then when you put him in the starting 11 he does exactly the same thing and that's a big message and a big example for the rest of the team for myself."

The Gunners will next face Brighton & Hove Albion on 31 August.

