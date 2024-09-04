"I think he has been a great signing" - Pundit claims Arsenal should have signed £50 million rated star who has scored twice this season 

Pundit Darren Bent believes Arsenal should have signed Amadou Onana this summer. He heaped praise on the defensive midfielder and claimed that he would've been a good signing for the north London side.

Onana was linked with a number of clubs this summer as he looked for an exit from Everton. He eventually joined Aston Villa for £50 million after they parted ways with Douglas Luiz, who joined Juventus. Onana has had a good start with the club, scoring two goals in three games so far.

Darren Bent spoke about the Belgian on talkSPORT and said that he wanted the Gunners to sign him. He said (via TBR Football):

“Best one, it is a lot of money, but I really like what they have done there. They lost a really key player in Douglas Luiz and they brought in Onana. Oh! I wanted Arsenal to sign him.

“He is a powerhouse, by the way. Two goals in his first three games as well. I think he has been a great signing.”

Mikel Arteta's side eventually made three senior signings this summer and also made David Raya's loan move from Brentford permanent. They signed Riccardo Calafiori from Bologna, Mikel Merino from Real Sociedad, and Raheem Sterling on loan from Chelsea.

Pundit claims Raheem Sterling's move to Arsenal is 'marriage made in heaven'

Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has claimed that Raheem Sterling could prove to be a big signing for the Gunners. He heaped praise on the winger, stressing his experience and achievements in the Premier League.

Ferdinand said on his YouTube channel (via Mirror):

"From Arsenal's perspective, this is a ridiculous bit of business. You've got an experienced winger, in his late 20s, maybe 30, coming on, who's won four Premier Leagues.

"He knows how to get it done. Played for some of the biggest teams this country has to offer, outside of Manchester United. 80 odd caps for England, experienced, knows the path to get trophies over the line. That is invaluable."

He continued:

"For Arsenal, I think this is almost like a marriage made in heaven. Arsenal are a team who are embedded in culture within their fanbase. You see all the history, the past players that have been there and become cult heroes. Raheem could quite easily fit into that. Arsenal and Raheem Sterling are a perfect fit for me right now - Raheem has something to prove."

Sterling, 29, has played for Liverpool, Manchester City, and Chelsea, winning four Premier League titles with City, among other honors. He spent two years at Chelsea, registering 19 goals and 12 assists in 81 games.

He was, however, frozen out of the squad by new manager Enzo Maresca and he's now moved to the Emirates as he looks to prove himself.

