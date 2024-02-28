"I think he’s miles off it, to be honest" - John Obi Mikel unhappy with Chelsea star's performance in Carabao Cup final loss to Liverpool

John Obi Mikel has suggested that Raheem Sterling is not at the level Chelsea need him this season. The Nigerian believes that the forward is no longer the player he was at Manchester City and has worsened as the season passes.

Speaking on his podcast, Mikel claimed that Sterling was supposed to be quick on the pitch but has not been able to get going. He added that the forward has been a shadow of himself and said

“I think he’s miles off it, to be honest. At this point, I think it’s not the player that we saw at Manchester City, or the player that we are accustomed to watching and enjoying, the way he played with a low centre of gravity, a player a bit like Eden Hazard, who can go past players easily, very fast, very quick, technically good on the ball.”

He added:

“Not to his defence, I think he actually started this season really well, I would probably say. What I’m saying is, I think he started the season really well, he was playing well, creating chances, he was taking people on, he became like the Raheem Sterling that we know before. But then I think he did all that because he wanted to get into the England team, but the first call-up that came, his name wasn’t there, he wasn’t called up. I think that took a knock to his confidence, and after that, he has just went, his head just went.”

Mikel continued:

“Since then, I haven’t seen the Raheem Sterling that started the season. He has been a shadow of himself but I still think he has a lot to offer. Is it at Chelsea or is it somewhere else? That will have to be decided at the end of the season but he’s definitely, definitely miles off it. I think he knows that. How does he get back to that level? Only he can decide.”

Sterling has scored eight goals and assisted five times for the Blues this season. He has scored six of those goals in the Premier League, two of them coming against his former club Manchester City.

Chelsea star Raheem Sterling offered to Saudi Arabian clubs

Graeme Bailey has reported on HITC that Raheem Sterling has been offered to clubs in the Saudi Pro League. He reported that the forward is looking to leave Chelsea in the summer and is ready to call it time on his career in the Premier League.

Al Hilal are reported to be side interested in the former Manchester City star. The Saudi side signed Kalidou Koulibaly from Chelsea last summer and is set to start another negotiation.

However, Fabrizio Romano has stated that there have been no talks between Sterling's agent and any Saudi club.