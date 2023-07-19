"I think he's a huge signing" – Wayne Rooney believes Arsenal might have signed their future captain in the summer transfer window

Manchester United great Wayne Rooney has claimed that Arsenal summer signing Declan Rice could captain the Gunners in the future.

The Gunners finalised Rice's signing on a permanent deal worth up to £105 million from West Ham United earlier last Sunday. They have handed the former Chelsea academy player a lucrative contract until June 2028 in hopes of revitalising their midfield.

When asked to share his opinion on Rice, Rooney replied (h/t Mirror):

"I think he's a huge signing for Arsenal. He's a fantastic player with a great mentality, also he's young. They have got a player at the top of his game and I think he'll bring a great character in the dressing room. He could be their captain. He's a player who Arsenal needed and they've certainly got a top player."

Rice, 24, has established himself as one of the top holding midfielders in the world over the past couple of campaigns. He helped West Ham end their 43-year wait for a trophy last season as he guided David Moyes' outfit to UEFA Europa Conference League triumph.

Overall, the 43-cap England international scored 15 goals and provided 13 assists in 245 matches during his six-year stint for West Ham.

Rice is currently in the United States with the rest of the Arsenal squad for their pre-season tour. He is expected to make his debut in his club's friendly against Rooney's MLS All-Star side in Washington DC on Wednesday (July 19).

Mikel Arteta praises Arsenal record signing

Speaking at a recent press conference, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta claimed that Declan Rice could elevate his side's level in the upcoming 2023-24 campaign. He elaborated (h/t The Athletic):

"I see him like a lighthouse. He is willing to put the light in others, improve others and make the team better. We discussed a while ago how he could evolve the team and compliment the players and take that winning hunger into a team with players who really want to push themselves to a different level."

Showering further praise on the Englishman, Arteta continued:

"He has an aura. The experience he has in this league is going to bring the team to a different dimension. He has the physical qualities we were missing for a while. The way he talks and presents himself. The ambition he has and his passion for the game is exactly what we needed."

Rice, a three-time West Ham United Player of the Year, is likely to replace Thomas Partey at the heart of the Gunners' midfield. The Ghanian, on the other hand, has reportedly been linked with a summer move away from his club with Juventus and Saudi clubs linked.

The Gunners have aleady seen Granit Xhaka leave for Bayer Leverkusen this summer, with new signing Kai Havertz expected to replace the Swiss international in midfield.