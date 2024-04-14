“I think it’s time to move on" - Pundit urges Manchester United to sell 26-year-old star in the summer transfer window

Talksport pundit Tony Cascarino has suggested that Manchester United should sell Marcus Rashford in the summer transfer window.

The 26-year-old forward has been at Old Trafford outfit since he was a boy, making his debut at 18 years old. However, Cascarino believes it is time for the club to cash in on Rashford.

In a conversation with talkSPORT (via HITC), the former Chelsea striker explained:

"I would sell Marcus, He is 26. He has had, since the age of 17, nine years of being in the team, and that's apart from his years as a younger player. I think it's time to move on."

Cascarino continued:

"There's massive choices for Manchester United to make, you have got to prioritize what is needed, what is the most necessary, and that would be one of them. But another striker coming in, that is going to cost United big money."

Manchester United face a critical summer transfer window following a poor campaign that could see them finish outside the European places. The Red Devils need to make key decisions concerning their squad in the summer and selling Rashford could raise funds for other signings, including a new striker.

While Rashford has been a loyal servant to United, he has been inconsistent at the club. Despite having a brilliant season last campaign, he has failed to take a commanding role this season. The United academy graduate has contributed just seven goals and two assists in 31 Premier League games this season, compared to 17 goals and five assists last term.

Manchester United fail to make the advantage count in race for top four

Manchester United failed to take advantage of a chance to close the gap between themselves and Tottenham Hotspur in their fading bid to secure Champions League football.

Spurs suffered a 4-0 loss against Newcastle United in one of the early kick-offs on Saturday, April 13, and gave the Red Devils a chance to close the gap between the sides to eight points. However, Erik Ten Hag's side could only secure a 2-2 draw against Bournemouth and close the gap to 10 points with six games to go.

The match at the Vitality stadium got off to a poor start for United, with Dominic Solanke opening the scoring after 16 minutes. The Red Devils drew level in the 31st minute through Portuguese midfielder Bruno Fernandes.

The hosts, however, pegged them back instantly through Justin Kluivert, who restored Bournemouth’s lead in the 36th minute to send the Red Devils into the break trailing.

Manchester United restored parity in the second half through Fernandes in the 65th minute, but failed to take the lead in the game. Ten Hag's side sit in seventh place in the league and look set to match their worst-ever Premier League performance come the end of the season.

