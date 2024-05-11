Don Hutchinson has urged Chelsea target Micahel Olise to snub a move to Manchester United. He believes that the Frenchman would struggle to adapt at Old Trafford and it would be better off for him to move elsewhere.

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, the former Chelsea player claimed that moving to Manchester United would be the worst decision by Olise.

He believes that the winger should pick the derby rivals Manchester City instead and said:

"I think if you are giving Michael Olise any advice whatsoever, choose your manager, not the club. Robbo [Paul Robinson] mentioned Man United, I think that would be the worst move for him. I think he would just get lost. I think he would get lost at Man United, a team with poor players and he might end up playing poorly, whereas if you go somewhere for the manager, i.e. someone like play under Pep, he is going to make you better, he is going to put you in the right scenario, he is going to put you in the right position, he is going to improve you as a player, and then you will see him kick on because you can see the talent. He is so graceful. He is a fantastic young player to watch."

ESPN have reported that Manchester United are leading the race to sign Olise this summer. They have added that Chelsea remain interested after their failed attempt last summer.

Arsenal urged to sign Manchester United by Pundit

Mikel Arteta has been told to sign Michael Olise this summer. Emmanuel Petit believes the Crystal Palace star would be the best backup for Bukayo Saka and said:

"I watched Olise against Man United and thought he was incredible. Arsenal should do everything to sign him over Man United. If I had to choose I'd have both, but Olise is more what Arsenal need on the right-flank. Having both him and [Bukayo] Saka would be very good for Arsenal because they still need that and Olise has improved so much over the last few years."

Olise is touted to leave the London side this summer and has a release clause in his new contract that was signed last summer.