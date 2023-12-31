“I think they have to keep him" - Paul Merson urges PL club to keep star in January despite interest from Arsenal

Pundit Paul Merson has claimed that Brentford cannot afford to lose star striker Ivan Toney amidst interest from various clubs, including Arsenal. Speaking on Soccer Saturday on Sky Sports, Merson suggested that the Bees need to hold on to a player of his quality amidst their bad form.

He said:

“I think they have to keep him, at the moment. Unless they go and beat Palace. Then I think it gives them a bit of daylight [suffered a 3-1 loss].”

Co-pundit Steve Sidwell added:

“They have to keep him. They have missed the two fullbacks for the majority of the season. As well as Mbeumo. And Ivan Toney has been a huge miss.

“Now they are looking over their shoulder and could get dragged into it. It’s absolutely imperative they keep him.”

Toney is set to return in January after being suspended by the Football Association for breaking the regulations on gambling. His arrival could serve as positive news for the Bees, who have lost five straight games in the league and find themselves 16th.

The forward was an instrumental player as Brentford finished in the top half last season, scoring 20 goals and four assists in 33 league games.

Arsenal and Chelsea are among the teams interested in a deal for Toney. The Gunners have struggled at times to find the back of the net this season and have been wasteful with their chances. This was well-evidenced in their 2-0 loss to West Ham United, where they had 30 shots and 77 touches in the opposition box but couldn't score.

Arsenal ready to listen to offers for young defender: Reports

Kiwior could be on the move in January.

Arsenal have reportedly changed their stance on Polish defender Jakub Kiwior. A week after the London Evening Standard reported that the Gunners will hold on to him, Football Insider claim that they are now open to selling him.

The 22-year-old arrived at the Emirates Stadium last season from Serie A side Spezia. He has started just six games this season, mostly played out of position at left-back. He has been unable to secure game time over the likes of Gabriel Magalhaes and William Saliba. This could further reduce once Jurrien Timber returns from his ACL injury.

AC Milan are believed to be among the clubs interested in signing Kiwior. Arsenal are ready to let go of him, with the intention being to improve the center-back room by signing another player.