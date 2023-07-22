"I think many things are going to happen" - Pep Guardiola confirms Manchester City star is in talks to leave Etihad

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola admitted in a press conference that he is unclear about the future of certain players in his squad.

Among these is Kyle Walker, who has been rumored to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich this summer.

Bernardo Silva and Aymeric Laporte could exit the Etihad. Silva has been linked with a move to Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain (via Mirror). On the other hand, Laporte could rejoin Athletic Bilbao (via One Football).

Speaking about the situation at the club, the Cityzens boss said (via Mirror):

"Honestly, I didn't think there (would be) this movement. I think many things are going to happen. The reason I can’t answer is because I don't know."

"I want the best for my players - and of course, the club is involved with that as well."

Addressing Walker's situation in particular, he added:

"I spoke with Kyle and everything is right - so now we will see what happens. But I can’t tell you anything because he is still thinking about it. Joao is here and has been important for us in the past. He is back and part of the group, so we will see what happens."

Should the 33-year-old full-back depart, he will finish with 254 appearances for the Premier League outfit since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in 2017. During his time in Manchester, Walker won the UEFA Champions League and five Premier League titles, among other honors.

Pep Guardiola hints at Joao Cancelo's future at Manchester City

Pep Guardiola has hinted at the fact that Joao Cancelo could be a part of his plans at Manchester City (via Manchester Evening News).

The right-back spent the second half of last season on loan with Bayern Munich. Despite suggestions of a falling out between the pair, the Manchester City boss claims such rumors to be false (via Manchester Evening News).

However, nothing is set in stone at the moment, as the tactician failed to confirm the player's situation while addressing Kyle Walker's exit.

He said (via Mirror):

"Joao is here and has been important for us in the past. He is back and part of the group, so we will see what happens."

Should Walker leave Manchester City this summer, Cancelo could have a crucial role to play next season. While Rico Lewis can fill in at right-back, the Portugal international is likely to be preferred in the role.