"I think positive, it's the best way" - Mikel Arteta responds when asked why Arsenal didn't sign any player in January

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has reflected on his team not signing any players during the January transfer window.

The Gunners manager, despite widespread suggestions that the team needed a striker, said that he is happy with the side he has at his disposal. Arteta further added that the team will perform at their best and score goals.

Speaking to the media ahead of the clash against Liverpool, he said (via Fabrizio Romano on X):

"Trust me, I love my players. I think positive, it's the best way. Tomorrow we’re going to score goals and be top. They’re going to be top."

Neither Gabriel Jesus nor Eddie Nketiah has been able to find the back of the net consistently this season. Jesus has scored eight goals and has provided five assists in 23 appearances across competitions this term.

Eddie Nketiah, on the other hand, has scored six and has set up five more goals in 29 appearances across competitions. There have been suggestions that the team need a striker to compete for the title this season. Arteta, though, is seemingly happy with what he has at his disposal.

Arsenal are currently third in the Premier League with 46 points from 22 matches. They are five points behind league leaders Liverpool at the moment. The Gunners play Jurgen Klopp's side at the Emirates next on February 4.

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reflects on the importance of a win against Liverpool

Arsenal haven't been at their best form in the league recently, winning only two out of their last five matches, losing two, and drawing another.

A win against Liverpool, however, could give the team a massive boost in the Premier League title race. Arteta reflected on the importance of getting a win against the Reds, telling the media (via Arsenal's official website):

"Yes, and we have done it. This season, we have beaten big teams already and it’s another opportunity to beat Liverpool now and be in a much better place. We talk about momentum; we’ve won the last two games and want to win the third one, especially at home with our people."

He added:

"It’s going to be an incredible atmosphere, and we’re going to need that, so I encourage everybody to do that, to play every single ball with us, and if we do that, we’re going to have a big chance to win the game."

The two giants clashed most recently in the FA Cup on January 7, where Arsenal suffered a 2-0 defeat at the Emirates.

