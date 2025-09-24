"I think we have to say enough is enough" - Levante captain slams Vinicius Jr, calls out Real Madrid star for antics in recent LaLiga clash

Levante captain Unai Elgezabal has fired shots at Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr over his behaviour in their latest LaLiga clash on September 23. Los Blancos beat Levante 4-1 in the game, with Vinicius scoring and assisting one goal each.

During the game, Vinicius Jr got involved in a clash with Elgezebal ahead of Kylian Mbappe's penalty. The Levante captain had conceded the penalty after a foul on the Brazilian and was seen involved in a feud with the latter during the game. Elgezebal was also previously booked in the match for another clash with Vinicius, leading to an angry reaction.

In the post-match press conference, Unai Elgezebal slammed Vinicius Jr for his antics on the pitch in the game. He said (via GOAL):

"I don't want to add fuel to the fire either. But it's true that when we're disrespected, not just us, but the fans, the team we represent, because we're also people, and I think we have to say enough is enough. I know he's a player with a lot of potential, but there are different situations that I don't handle as a person."

He added:

"I think I defend and transmit values that sometimes have to be said enough. It wasn't the time for that; for me, it was out of place. I don't want to give it any more hype; I'd rather leave it there. I defend my people, and that's as far as I can go."

This is not the first time Vinicius Jr has faced heat for his on-pitch antics. The Real Madrid superstar was most recently banned for two LaLiga games after he hit Valencia goalkeeper Stole Dimitrievski during a game in January. However, he has been in good form this season, recording three goals and three assists in seven games for Los Blancos across competitions.

Real Madrid coach Xabi Alonso makes feelings clear about Vinicius Jr's performance vs Levante

Vini Jr - Source: Getty

In the post-match press conference (h/t Madrid Universal), Real Madrid boss Xabi Alonso was asked to comment on Vinicius Jr's performance. Alonso stressed on his importance in the squad and said:

"It has been a very complete game for the team. Vini has had a decisive performance and has been very important."

After scoring against Levante, Vinicius Jr notably credited former Real Madrid star Luka Modric. The Croatian legend left the club this summer to sign for AC Milan. The Brazilian claimed Modric taught him how to score from a difficult angle after he used the outside of his right boot to shoot from a long angle.

"Luka Modric taught me how to shoot like this. We miss him. I’m very good at that punch. I hope I can continue to score goals like this," he told reporters after the match.

The next LaLiga clash will be a significant one for Los Blancos as they'll gear up to face Atletico Madrid in an away clash. So far, Real Madrid have recorded six out of six wins to mark a stupendous start to their LaLiga season.

