"I think that’s something" - Former Arsenal star tells David Raya what he needs to do to replace Aaran Ramsdale in goal

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Matt Turner has offered David Raya advice on how to replace Aaron Ramsdale as the Gunners' No.1 goalkeeper.

The American international moved to Nottingham Forest this summer after failing to find regular game time under manager Mikel Arteta at the Emirates last term. Ramsdale played all 38 of the north London outfit's Premier League fixtures during the 2022-23 campaign.

Arsenal have secured Raya's services from Brentford on a £3 million loan deal in order to provide competition to the England international.

Turner has told the Spanish shot-stopper to work hard and constantly support the team. When asked if he had any advice for Raya on how to cement his place in the starting XI, the American goalkeeper told Football.London:

“Work hard, it’s not going to be easy. No matter how well you train, make the most of your opportunities I guess. But Aaron’s a really great goalkeeper but I guess also the culture."

He added:

“You need to understand the culture of being at Arsenal. You need to be able to push but also support and I think that’s something that I did really well. I was pushing but I was also there to support, not only Aaron but the best of the team.”

Raya played an instrumental role for Brentford during the 2022-23 campaign, featuring in every single one of his former side's league encounters.

"It was always a good stepping stone" - Matt Turner reflects on Arsenal career

The Gunners locked horns with Nottingham Forest in their opening encounter of the 2023-24 Premier League campaign on Saturday (12 August).

Turner started in goal for Steve Cooper's side as he faced his former outfit. Bukayo Saka and Eddie Nketiah scored once each for the Gunners while Taiwo Awoniyi got on the scoresheet for Forest.

Following the encounter, Turner was asked in the aforementioned interview about his career at the Emirates and the transition from being a bench warmer to becoming Forest's No.1 goalkeeper.

The American international said:

"Yeah, it was always a good stepping stone for my career to play for Arsenal, to be at Arsenal. It helped me to become number one for the national team and play in the World Cup and that was always the goal and now I’ve found myself playing in the Premier League at another club."

"You always kind of got to get over here, get your foot in the door and find what’s right and today I felt really good.”

Turner made just seven appearances for the Gunners in the 2022-23 campaign, with five of those coming in the UEFA Europa League and two in the FA Cup.