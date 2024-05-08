"I think he will get better” - Pundit backs Chelsea star to 'cause problems' if he changes his position

Darren Bent is in awe of Chelsea striker Nicolas Jackson's pace. The pundit has backed the Senegalese forward to continue improving his performances if he's deployed as a left-winger.

The Blues secured Jackson's services from Villarreal last summer for a reported £32 million. While he has racked up 16 goals and six assists across all competitions this season, Jackson has received criticism for not being critical enough in front of goal.

Bent believes the Senegal international has the potential to develop into a better player for Chelsea. The Englishman insists that Mauricio Pochettino can get the best out of the striker if he moves him to the left flank so he can make use of his pace.

He said on talkSPORT (as quoted by The Chelsea Chronicle):

“I think there is a player there. I think he will get better, I do. If they get a recognised centre-forward and he comes off the left, I think he could cause them problems."

Bent added:

“He is quick, he is powerful. I have never seen somebody run [William] Saliba like he ran him, and I thought, ‘Oh my goodness. He is quick’. Yes, he has missed big chances, but his goal at the weekend, composure, certainly the second one, composure. I think there is a player there. I think he will get better.”

Nicolas Jackson has been in great goalscoring form for the Blues recently, grabbing a brace in their 5-0 thrashing of West Ham United and finding the net in their 2-0 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Pundit draws Didier Drogba comparison to explain why Chelsea star Nicolas Jackson's criticism has been 'harsh'

Sky Sports pundit Stephen Warnock has admitted that some of the criticism Nicolas Jackson has received this season has been undeserved. The Englishman has recalled Didier Drgoba's first season at Chelsea.

The Ivory Coast striker arrived at Stamford Bridge in the summer of 2004, brought in by Jose Mourinho. He registered 16 goals and nine assists across all competitions in his maiden campaign.

Jackson has equaled the club icon's goals in his debut season as well and Warnock believes his critics have been too harsh. He said:

“I think maybe we’ve been a little bit harsh on Nicolas Jackson at times because he’s missed so may opportunities, but his actual return in his first season in the Premier League’s been better than Didier Drogba. He maybe should have had 5-10 more goals because of the chances created for him. I think that’s just how harsh criticism can be of certain players.”

The Blues will next face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League on Saturday, May 11.