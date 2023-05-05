"I think they will do that to be honest" - Jurgen Klopp gives his take on Manchester United's chances to finish in the PL Top 4

Liverpool's manager Jurgen Klopp recently shared his opinion on Manchester United's chances of securing a spot in next season's Champions League. He also acknowledged that his team's chances of securing a top-four finish are slim, even with United's recent defeat against Brighton & Hove Albion.

In a thrilling match on Thursday night, Alexis Mac Allister scored a dramatic 99th-minute penalty to secure a 1-0 victory for Brighton. This result left the Reds four points behind United and the top four, with the added disadvantage of having played one more game.

Even more concerning for Liverpool, Brighton now have the opportunity to overtake them for fifth place if they can also capitalize on their games in hand.

Addressing Liverpool's prospects of playing in Europe's elite competition next season, Jurgen Klopp stated that his team is solely focused on finishing the current campaign with the best possible results. However, he admitted that Manchester United could still dash his team's hopes (via LiverpoolEcho):

"That didn't change. We have 59? United has 63. We can get 71, maximum. For that, United needs eight points from five (games), from 15 (points). I think they will do that to be honest. They win three games from the rest and that's it for us."

Klopp's candid assessment of the situation reveals his belief that United will likely secure the necessary points to claim a top-four spot, leaving the Reds seeking Europa spots. With the season drawing to a close, the pressure is mounting for both clubs as they vie for Champions League qualification.

Brighton & Hove Albion secure win over Manchester United with Mac Allister penalty

In a thrilling and dramatic Premier League encounter on Thursday, Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister scored the decisive goal from the penalty spot deep into stoppage time, securing a 1-0 win over Manchester United.

The penalty was awarded after referee Andre Mariner consulted the pitchside monitor for a potential handball by United's Luke Shaw. Mac Allister then confidently converted the penalty, propelling Brighton to an impressive victory.

Throughout the match, Brighton dominated possession, with Japanese winger Kaoru Mitoma causing tremors in United's defence. Casemiro was fortunate not to receive a second yellow card after a foul on Mac Allister, while tempers flared between Antony and Lewis Dunk, resulting in bookings for both players.

However, the late penalty drama proved to be the game's turning point, with Mac Allister securing all three points for Brighton in the dying moments.

