"I don't think we will see him back" – Mauricio Pochettino suggests 23-year-old Chelsea star will not feature for Blues this season

Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino has claimed that Wesley Fofana is not likely to return to action from his long-term injury this season.

Fofana, who joined the Blues in a potential £75 million switch from Leicester City in 2022, sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the pre-season. The 23-year-old centre-back, as a result, has failed to make a single appearance under his current head coach.

At a pre-match press conference, Pochettino was queried to offer an update on the Frenchman's recovery from his injury. He responded (h/t Fabrizio Romano):

"I don't think we will see him back before the end of this season, unfortunately. You never know, of course. But it looks like this now."

In Fofana's absence, Chelsea have used Thiago Silva, summer arrival Axel Disasi, and academy product Levi Colwill as their starting centre-backs so far this season. They also have the likes of Benoit Badiashile, Trevoh Chalobah, and Malang Sarr as rotational options.

Chris Sutton offers prediction for Chelsea's Premier League contest against Brentford

In his column for the BBC, ex-Blues striker Chris Sutton predicted a 1-1 stalemate between his former club and Brentford in their league clash on Saturday (March 2). He wrote:

"This is not an easy one to start off with. After such a disappointing defeat in the Carabao Cup final last weekend, Chelsea made heavy weather of Championship side Leeds in the FA Cup [with a 3-2 win] on Wednesday."

Sharing his thoughts on Brentford's recent league form, Sutton added:

"Brentford, meanwhile, have just not got going. They have lost five of their past six league games, but their poor run of results goes back a lot longer than that – and they have not been anywhere near as strong at home compared to previous seasons."

Sutton, who scored thrice in 39 appearances for the Blues, concluded:

"So, what do I go with here? Brentford require the points more urgently, because they are only a couple of places above the relegation zone and must be short of confidence, but Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino needs a strong end to the season to secure his future at the club. Basically, I can't see past a draw, because I can't trust either team to play well enough to win."

The Blues, who lost the 2024 EFL Cup final to Liverpool last month, are 11th in the 2023-24 Premier League table with 35 points from 25 matches. Brentford are 16th with 25 points from 26 league games so far.

As for the head-to-head record, Chelsea have recorded one draw and three losses in their last four outings against Thomas Frank's side.

