“I thought it would cause problems in our dressing room” - When Manchester United’s rivals’ coach explained why he rejected Cristiano Ronaldo signing

Former Liverpool manager Gerard Houllier claimed that the Reds rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in 2003 as they did not want to break the wage structure. He felt that signing the former Manchester United star could have caused problems in the dressing room.

Speaking to Monaco daily Monaco Matin in 2020, Houllier stated that they could not offer Ronaldo the wages he wanted as it would have seen him earn more than Michael Owen, who had won the Ballon d'Or in 2021. He said:

"We had been following Cristiano for a year, but it was dragging a bit because, at the salary level, it was more demanding than what we could do for Ronaldo. You have to know that there was a salary policy at Liverpool and Michael Owen had just won the Ballon d'Or. You couldn't give a 17-year-old a higher salary than him."

He added:

"I have had a lot of contact with Cristiano but Manchester United played a friendly against Lisbon. Sporting won 3-1, Cristiano scored two goals [fact check: Ronaldo did not score in the fixture] and all the United players said he had to be bought. His price went from £4 million to £13m and we could not match it."

Cristiano Ronaldo went on to join Manchester United for £12 million from Sporting CP. Liverpool signed Harry Kewell from Leeds United in the same window.

Liverpool rejected the chance to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in 2021

Agent Jorge Mendes was reportedly keen on helping Cristiano Ronaldo leave Juventus in 2021 and offered him to several clubs across Europe. He is said to have spoken to many clubs and Liverpool were reportedly among them.

Jurgen Klopp commented on their decision and was quoted by ESPN as saying:

"I watched it [Ronaldo story] like a football supporter, but I have no knowledge about it. It's not about me to judge that, but if other clubs can do it, it's not a business for the future, [the next] three to four years, it's about now and immediately."

He added:

"That's how some clubs are working and that's fine, but there must be different ways, clubs who look two or three years later and have success. It's not always with the best squad in the world, it's about developing as a squad and a club, and that's what we have done. We have resources and have been building for a while."

Cristiano Ronaldo was reportedly once again offered to several clubs in 2022 when his contract at Manchester United was terminated. He could not find a suitable club in Europe and went on to join Al Nassr in Saudi Arabia.