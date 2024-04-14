"I thought Cristiano Ronaldo was the problem", "Karma has done it's job" - Fans react as ex-Portugal manager Fernando Santos gets sacked by Besiktas

Besiktas officially announced on Saturday that coach Fernando Santos was sacked after the home draw with Samsunspor (1-1). The former Portugal manager left the Turkish club just three months after he took over the squad.

This is the second time that Santos has left a team just a few months after taking over. He was the coach of the national team of Poland between January and September 2023.

Meanwhile, several fans took to social media and mocked the Portuguese coach, saying that he would be unsuccessful if it wasn't for Cristiano Ronaldo.

"I thought Cristiano Ronaldo was the problem," one fan wrote on X.

"Fernando Santos has been SACKED by Besiktas after just 3 months. Fernando Santos was sacked by Poland previously after just 6 games. He was never a good manager it was Cristiano Ronaldo who made the world believe that he was. Karma has done it's job again," another commented.

"Ronaldo gave this bum a career," another fan chimed in.

"Paying a hard price for betrayal," another fan wrote.

"Serves him right. Karma is real," a user commented.

"Ronaldo carried him to these 2 beautiful trophies. He is nothing without the goat," another fan wrote.

Fernando Santos talks relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo after 2022 FIFA World Cup

Fernando Santos recently opened up about his relationship with Cristiano Ronaldo after his departure from the Portugal national team following the loss to Morocco in the quarter-finals of the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Santos said that he had a strong relationship with the Portuguese superstar, but the two haven't spoken since the end of the World Cup campaign.

"We don’t talk since … I don’t know which day, but since we came back from Qatar. I had a very strong relationship with Cristiano. Personal and professional," Santos said in an interview with A Bola a few months ago, via the Guardian.

"We met at Sporting when he was 19 and that relationship was strengthened from the moment we joined up with the national team. We always got along very well. The expression is a little strong, but almost like father and son, or younger brother and older brother," he added.

Santos and Ronaldo spent eight years together in the national team, winning the UEFA European Championship back in 2016 and the UEFA Nations League in 2019.

