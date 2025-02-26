  • home icon
  • "I thought we were done with that", "We've lost" - Manchester City fans unhappy as star named in XI to face Tottenham

By Aaryan Nagraj
Modified Feb 26, 2025 19:03 GMT
Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty
Manchester City fans were left unhappy with Pep Guardiola's decision to start Matheus Nunes against Tottenham Hotspur

Manchester City fans seem unhappy with Portuguese star Matheus Nunes' inclusion in the starting lineup for their Premier League fixture against Tottenham Hotspur. They reacted to Pep Guardiola's decision on social media.

A midfielder by trade, Nunes has regularly filled in at right-back this season due to Kyle Walker's loan transfer to Milan and Rico Lewis' inconsistent displays. The 26-year-old has made 28 appearances across all competitions this season, racking up three goals and eight assists.

Guardiola named Nunes as the starting right-back for the all-important clash against Spurs. Fans were left unimpressed by the Spaniard's decision, taking to social media to vent their frustrations.

@rnvidss wrote:

"Why is Nunes right back, I thought we were done with that."
@N30_CTID wrote:

"Nunes RB, we've lost."
Here is a selection of fan reactions (via X):

"Nunes is starting," @bobbtreee wrote, with three sobbing emojis.
"All of a sudden Nunes spawn from the dead," @Paranormal091 claimed.
"Nunes up against Son..." @city_holic sighed.
"Nunes about to get cooked again but loving how attacking we are," @City__Mick asserted.
"Nunes shouldn’t have been in the lineup," @rider_major claimed.
"Nunes is horrendous at rb," @StuartHodge wrote.
"I hate that Nunes will be at RB, won't be surprised if he makes another silly mistake leading to a goal," @benmischek1 wrote.
"Nunes at RB, we're cooked," @mohlxke wrote.

With 44 points in 26 games, Manchester City currently sit fifth in the Premier League standings, two points behind fourth-placed Chelsea with a game in hand.

"A very difficult war" - Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva makes claim about his side's 2024-25 campaign

Manchester City star Bernardo Silva has claimed that the 2024-25 season has felt like a 'very difficult war' for his side.

The four-time defending Premier League champions have had a torrid campaign thus far. Currently sitting a whopping 20 points behind leaders Liverpool, they are effectively out of title contention in the Premier League.

City have also been knocked out of the Champions League and EFL Cup by Real Madrid and bitter rivals Manchester United respectively. Although they are still alive in the FA Cup, Silva claimed that the 2024-25 season has been 'difficult to accept' for him and his teammates.

In an interview with DAZN, the Portuguese playmaker said (via Sportwitness h/t MARCA):

"I think it has been above all a very mental and very difficult war. Because winning, winning, winning, a team that is used to so much success and suddenly receiving as many blows as we have received this year, it’s not easy, I mean on a personal level."
"It has never happened to me in my career, and it has been hard, because I’m not used to it, I don’t accept it, and when week after week we lose important games, and in some of them even playing well? it’s not easy to accept it and we are trying to reverse the situation," Silva added.

Up next, Manchester City will be in action against Tottenham Hotspur in a mouth-watering Premier League fixture on Wednesday, February 26.

